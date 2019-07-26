Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27: This custom built home is priced to sell other homes in the development sell for over $650, 000! Zoned for Wilson Elementary, Benton Middle & Colgan High school. Home is situated in a cul de sac with a long driveway on a wooded lot. Home has Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Open floor plan. Seller is willing to offer a budget for painting, carpet replacement, among a few other repairs with an offer at or above asking price. More info.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27: Peace and tranquility awaits in this classic contemporary 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac! Fully renovated from the ground up. Bright and open foyer with hardwood steps and modern lighting. Upper level boasts an open, eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and large island with premier butcher block counter. More info.
1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 27; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28: Adorable 1939 North Arlington bungalow with many original details include hardwood floors throughout. Two bedrooms with a full bath on the main floor with an additional two bedrooms and an additional full bath on the second floor. Living room with fireplace and separate dining room leading to a covered porch overlooking the wooded back yard. Full basement is ready for your workshop or to be finished and rented out. More info.

 
1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28: Stunning 1922 Historic GEM in heart of McLean!! Want a community and a charming home with modern amenities-move in ready, furnished or unfurnished with award winning schools offering unique learning options. Fully renovated Kitchen with high end appliances opens to screened porch for your morning coffee with relaxing view of the backyard, new bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors on main & upper level, new windows. More info.
1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28: Secluded hideaway on a 1-acre lot, flanked with trees on all sides and backs to Little Difficult Run Stream Valley Park. This brick front single-family home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full and 1 half bathrooms has been updated by a quality builder of new homes, creating a simply stunning property from top to bottom. More info.
1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 28: Rarely available top floor end unit townhouse condo with garage parking. Spacious and open floor plan featuring new paint, new carpet and new stainless appliance kitchen package (2019). Lots of windows for natural sunlight, the kitchen opens to a private balcony with a secure storage room. Spacious living room and open dining room off the kitchen. The upper level features 3 Bedrooms, Master with dual vanities, soaking tub. More info.

