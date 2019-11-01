Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

987 Millwood Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: Classic expanded rambler filled with charm and nicely sited on a large 2 acre elevated lot. Very private, surrounded by trees and nice lake views from the front of the home. Updated windows, beautiful wood floors, Dining Room addition, and so much character! Renovate, add second floor or build your dream home!! Gorgeous and convenient neighborhood with many luxury homes. More info.
16158 Raptor Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: Amazing ONE LEVEL LIVING home now available in new subdivision in Woodbridge, VA. ** Why wait for new construction when you can move in before the Holidays. **Perfect for someone who wants bedrooms and living areas on the same level. **The fully extended-open floor plan main level includes a gourmet kitchen (quartz counters, ceramic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, soft close cabinets and doors, electric glass cooktop w/gas line hookup below) dining area with french door to rear patio, great room (stone faced gas fireplace w/blower and mantel, ceiling fan w/remote), master bedroom en-suite (plush carpet, ceiling fan, huge walk-in closet, double sink vanity, double door linen closet. More info.
16090 Deer Park Dr, Dumfries, VA 22025

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Fabulous 3 level home backing to Golf Course! - New carpet & fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors on the entire main level, large family room with brick fireplace,bumped out eat-in kitchen with space for a table or kitchen island & butlers pantry, separate living room and dining room with chair rail and crown molding. Bright master bedroom with updated bathroom & huge walk-in closet - Upper level laundry with front loading washer & dryer. Finished basement with large rec room, half bath & lots of storage space with walk out through oversized garage, Private wooded back yard with large deck and Patio's on both sides - fenced side yard for tots or pets to play - walking distance to Montclair Country Club, & commuter bus stop for VRE, The Pentagon & DC. More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. More info.
1443 Waggaman Cir, Mclean, VA 22101

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3: Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes. The handcrafted iron railings set apart the spaces along with premium light fixtures. The gorgeous hardwood floors highlight a floor plan that is unique and open, providing the perfect setting for comfortable living as well as grand entertaining. Coffered ceilings and mood lighting are coupled with the finest of millwork. The gourmet kitchen is stunning, with top of the line appliances including a large center island. The home features 6 en-suite bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The master suite has a double-sided fireplace and is a show-stopper with a master bath and master closet that are nothing short of amazing. The lower level has a beautiful bar, wine cellar, fitness room/theater. More info.
2411 S Monroe St, Arlington, VA 22206

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: Renovated 2-story Raised Rambler. New granite counter tops, SS appliances, cabinets and tile floors in the kitchen. Renovated bathrooms. Vinyl plank flooring and carpeting on main level. New roof with gutter guards. Newer HVAC and water heater (2016). More info.

