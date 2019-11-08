Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

11242 Caisson Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192

11242 Caisson Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10: This beautiful Petra built custom home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a gorgeous walk-out basement is ready for its new owners! The home sits on over 1.3 acres filled with mature trees, wildlife, and a level backyard ready for entertaining or kicking a soccer ball around. Cozy up next to the wood burning fireplaces in your family room and rec room or roast marshmallows outside at your firepit. This classic Colonial has been updated with fresh paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and brushed nickel hardware throughout as well as stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a newly stained deck, and completely updated full bath in the basement! Gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels complement the generous sized rooms and flowing floor plan. HVAC & HWH replaced in 2017! New gutters & downspouts in 2018! And beautiful new garage doors in 2019! Includes one year paid Home Warranty for your peace of mind. Come check out all that 11242 Caisson Ct. has to offer! Along with being right next to the Occoquan, you will also be close to parks, golf courses, Potomac Mills, and 95! Don't forget to check out Cannon Bluff Park, right on the Occoquan with a boat ramp, dock, canoe storage, picnic tables and more. More info.
4082 Westwind Drive, Woodbridge Virginia 22193

4082 Westwind Drive, Woodbridge Virginia 22193

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10: First Look Open House is Sunday! This home is listed for $530,000. This stunning home will take your breathe away. A lucky pre-approved home buyer is going to get a fantastic home in Woodbridge Virginia this week. From the moment you pull up your notice how well cared for the home is, then you step inside to see the grand two-story foyer and then you notice the gorgeous hardwood floors. So pretty and brand new! As you wander around you will see the home has four bedrooms, three full baths, and two half baths and all three levels are finished. The home boasts over 2700 finished square feet of living space. Best of all, this home has been totally remodeled and updated from top to bottom. Think NEW! There is a new roof, a brand new white kitchen with 42-inch shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new baths, new lighting. More info.
15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9: Check out this spacious townhome that has 3 comfortable finished levels located in a private cul-de-sac in beautiful Montclair. The Inside features include new carpeting, a slate wrapped fireplace. Renovated, sunlit eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The Upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Finished lower level includes a den or NTC bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room, laundry room and storage area. The fenced backyard has a brick paver patio that backs to trees in this beautiful woods' setting. New roof, siding and windows. Enjoy all the amenities Montclair has to offer with it's 3 beaches, picnic area, tot lots, community functions and so much more! More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. The pool has been superbly maintained with a new pump, tiles, vacuum line, heater and surrounded by a large concrete deck and rock feature. There's a pergola covered patio to get out of the sun for a bit and enjoy a bite to eat. Later in the evening you can enjoy the tranquility of your screened in porch, free of flying bugs and a ceiling fan for those hot summer nights. There's no shortage of storage space and the walk-up attic above the garage is one of those spaces (Almost 3,000 Total Finished Square Feet). Fully floored with electric and shelving. New carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. Major replacements include the roof, both HVAC systems and water heater. This home is situated well off the road with a two-car wide driveway and ample parking lot for all your visitors and entertaining. Priced to sell and ready for the new owners! More info.
18068 Red Mulberry Rd, Dumfries, VA 22026

18068 Red Mulberry Rd, Dumfries, VA 22026

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10: Griffin Hall model available in Potomac Shores! 4 spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 3,700+ SqFt, mail level master suite, large chefs kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, additional built-in cabinetry & hardwood floors. Lower level fully finished with full bath, media room, enormous rec room & walk out to backyard. Upper level with additional bedrooms and den/office, deck & more! Plus enjoy the amenities & lifestyle of Potomac Shores! More info.
1034 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA 22201

1034 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA 22201

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10: One of a kind luxury living at its finest! This two level, dual master condo is just steps to the Ballston metro and all the shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor activities the Ballston corridor area has to offer. The condo has been renovated from top to bottom with very high end finishes, including the installation of Acoustiblock sound proofing between units. The kitchen features a huge granite waterfall island, top of the line appliances. More info.
201 Yeonas Dr SW, Vienna, VA 22180

201 Yeonas Dr SW, Vienna, VA 22180

1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10: Updated 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Vienna Woods. This SFH sits on over 1/3 of an acre of beautiful, private, flat- fully fenced in yard. Artist/work studio and separate tool shed in back. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on Main level, 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bed on lower level. Updates in 2019 include- Paint, Kitchen Counters, Kitchen Ceramic Tile floors, carpet (lower level), Blinds, Decking, Concrete Walkway, Concrete Driveway, Cedar Fence that surrounds yard. More info.
13012 Queen Chapel Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193

13012 Queen Chapel Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9: Beautiful Hylton Home, perfect for entertaining. 4 bedrooms with 3 and a half baths on large lot, equipped with an underground sprinkler system and shed that backs to trees. Open floor plan features chef's kitchen with center island that looks out onto the low maintenance Trex deck and screened-in porch. Kitchen opens to family room highlighting cozy fireplace. Separate dining and living room. Double entry to large master suite. More info.
7267 Ridgedale Drive Warrenton VA 20188

7267 Ridgedale Drive Warrenton VA 20188

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10: Welcome home to your own little slice of heaven! Situated on 1.68 private acres, you will never want to leave with wide open views of the rolling hills in the background and the majestic sunrises and sunsets you can watch from your brand new expansive deck. With a brand new roof and over 5,800 finished square feet, this absolutely stunning and completed renovated custom home is ready for immediate move-in! Chef's kitchen with gorgeous new cabinetry, granite counters, center island and stainless steel appliances. The Sun Room addition has spectacular views from three sides. The Master Suite on the upper level is a dream space with a huge Sitting Area, walk-in-closet and EnSuite Bath complete with his and her vanities and a brand new spa-inspired shower. More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

9 top homes for sale in Leesburg

9 top homes for sale in Leesburg

Northern Virginia's real estate market includes a wide variety of options. Some homebuyers are seeking condos with easy commutes, while others…

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.