Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

2115 Elliott Ave, McLean, VA 22101

2115 Elliott Ave, McLean, VA 22101

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17: Calling all Arts and Crafts Aficionados. This year 2012-built, bungalow-inspired, custom home will melt your heart. Typically you do not get this much charm and character unless you buy an early-century house. Sited on a half-acre lot in McLean's historic Franklin Park neighborhood, this close-in commuter haven has great driveability to Metro, Tysons, Arlington, Amazon's new HQ, and downtown DC. More info.
2192 Potomac River Blvd Dumfries, VA 22026

2192 Potomac River Blvd Dumfries, VA 22026

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16; Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17: IN EXCESS OF 6000SF+ Living Space this Home boasts 4 finished Levels, 6 Bedrooms, 6 full and 1 half Bath- BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL! Enormous Kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters galore. 10ft ceilings, wainscoting, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood on Main Level and Master, carpeting on upper and Loft level and tiling in Lower level. Walk-out to Balcony and Patio, Front Porch w/room for seating and more. Rarely found model. More info.
18068 Red Mulberry Road, Dumfries, VA 22026

18068 Red Mulberry Road, Dumfries, VA 22026

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17: Coming home just got better with this less than one year old "Griffin Hall" Villa. The owners job transfer is your ticket to a new life in one of Prince Williams premier communities. Benefit from the owners many upgrades to this stunning home. Crown moldings, hardwood floors and 10' ceilings welcome you on the main level. This home boasts a master suite on the main level and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded SS appliances and a butler's pantry for serving your guests. This home comes with a large 55" screen TV mounted in the living room that conveys, speakers in the ceiling, door to deck overlooking water. Lower level media room has a 65" theater size TV with surround sound. Wet bar and large family room with walkout, pool table conveys. Upper level has large loft for recreation and 2 bedrooms with potential for a third giving this home 4 bedrooms. All Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Community Amenities include: 18 hole Jack Nicklaus Championship Golf Course, Social and Rec Center, Pool, Sport Complex, Canoe Club, Walking Paths; coming soon: VA Railway Express Station, Towne Center with Retail and Restaurants, Future Sports Fields. Potomac Shores has an Elementary School, High School and the Middle School is almost completed & more! More info.
15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17: Check out this spacious townhome that has 3 comfortable finished levels located in a private cul-de-sac in beautiful Montclair. The Inside features include new carpeting, a slate wrapped fireplace. Renovated, sunlit eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The Upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Finished lower level includes a den or NTC bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room, laundry room and storage area. The fenced backyard has a brick paver patio that backs to trees in this beautiful woods' setting. New roof, siding and windows. Enjoy all the amenities Montclair has to offer with it's 3 beaches, picnic area, tot lots, community functions and so much more! More info.
16136 Sheringham Way, Gainesville, VA 20155

16136 Sheringham Way, Gainesville, VA 20155

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17: UPDATED BRICK FRONT COLONIAL IN PIEDMONT SOUTH, 4 BED 3.5 BATH, 2 car garage ~ OVER 3800 SQ FT ON 3 LEVELS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOODS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN, KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, BACK SPLASH TILE & HARDWOOD FLOORS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, TOP SCHOOL DISTRICT, DON'T MISS IT!! More info.
9202 Matthew Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111

9202 Matthew Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17: Over 3800 square feet of Charm nestled on a corner lot in sought-out Blooms Crossing. Entering the brick front, bay windows can be seen in the foyer along with the sprawling high ceilings. Large office to the left and excellent formal living room to the right for entertaining, leading to the formal dining room. Open-concept kitchen and island with newly installed granite countertops, new cabinets, new stove and new stainless-steel appliances. More info.
1603 Leeds Castle Dr, Vienna, VA 22182

1603 Leeds Castle Dr, Vienna, VA 22182

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16: Walk to Silver Line Metro!! Enter your new home through your large 2 car garage. This lower level includes a foyer with gleaming hardwood floors and a family room/den with recessed lighting and plush carpet. Great place to watch tv during late evenings. The main level includes a large deck off the eat-in kitchen, Great for BBQ's and conversation. The kitchen has gleaming hardwood floors and new granite countertops, updated (newer) black appliances. More info.
9205 Potomac Ridge Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066

9205 Potomac Ridge Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16: This contemporary gem is nestled on a two-acre lot and walkable to the Potomac River. Walls of glass showcase the private views and tranquility that make this home so special. The family room is stunning with a wood burning stove and vaulted ceilings. The sprawling, gourmet kitchen features a large center island, custom cabinetry, tons of counter space, a large pantry and stainless appliances. More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.