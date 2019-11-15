18068 Red Mulberry Road, Dumfries, VA 22026
Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17: Coming home just got better with this less than one year old "Griffin Hall" Villa. The owners job transfer is your ticket to a new life in one of Prince Williams premier communities. Benefit from the owners many upgrades to this stunning home. Crown moldings, hardwood floors and 10' ceilings welcome you on the main level. This home boasts a master suite on the main level and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded SS appliances and a butler's pantry for serving your guests. This home comes with a large 55" screen TV mounted in the living room that conveys, speakers in the ceiling, door to deck overlooking water. Lower level media room has a 65" theater size TV with surround sound. Wet bar and large family room with walkout, pool table conveys. Upper level has large loft for recreation and 2 bedrooms with potential for a third giving this home 4 bedrooms. All Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Community Amenities include: 18 hole Jack Nicklaus Championship Golf Course, Social and Rec Center, Pool, Sport Complex, Canoe Club, Walking Paths; coming soon: VA Railway Express Station, Towne Center with Retail and Restaurants, Future Sports Fields. Potomac Shores has an Elementary School, High School and the Middle School is almost completed & more! More info.
