Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

2512 Boswell Ave, Alexandria, VA 22306

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24: Check out this premium 1-acre lot in Alexandria! Get in touch with nature. This coveted lot adjoins a bird sanctuary with walking trails. The property is secluded, located at the end of Boswell Ave with a long driveway for plenty of parking. The entry takes you into a spacious living area with a beautifully laid mosaic of parquet hardwood flooring. There's a stack of slip logs outback all ready for the brick fireplace. The kitchen has warming colors with plenty of work space, a cooktop, and built-in oven. There's a nice sized walk-in pantry, under the cabinet lighting, double sinks, custom back splash, and beams to hang pots and pans. The kitchen's unique layout allows for access to the formal dining room, bar area looking into prep room and large table space for additional seating. There are three bedrooms with the master bedroom having it's own en suite. More info.
10720 Hinton Way, Manassas, VA 20112

Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23: Come visit and see all there is to love about this home. So close and convenient! 2 Miles from Manassas VRE! 5 Miles from 66! 11 miles from 95! Barely lived in home, 18 months new, in the awesome Stanley Martin built community of Bradley Square. Main level features upgraded hardwood floors, recessed lighting, tall ceilings, open layout and gourmet kitchen. With a deck off the eating area. More info.
1823 Kirby Rd, McLean, VA 22101

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24: A classic Buchanan & Price brick center hall colonial. The 5 bedroom 5 12 bath mini estate is sighted on a .643acre lot. The home is set back from the road and is approached via a long circular driveway providing a genuine country feel. It is conveniently located close to schools, pool, shopping areas as well as major roads. Upon entering you will notice the grand 2 story foyer and recently refinished hardwood floors. More info.
8419 Stonewall Dr, Vienna, VA 22180

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24: Allow the range of new enhancements to guide you through this newly upgraded home with new appliances, new cabinets, new granite, refinished hardwood floors, new flooring, new bathrooms, new laminate, new lighting fixtures, new heater, fresh paint throughout the interior and exterior including the wrap around deck. Notice the new lock assembly and mail slot installed on the front door. More info.
4139 Waynesboro Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23: STUNNING, BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED THREE FINISHED LEVEL COLONIAL WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS AND ONE HALF BATH.... LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER HEATHFIELD MANOR RIGHT OF THE PRINCE WILLIAM PARKWAY.....UPDATES GALORE INCLUDE ROOF, SIDING, WINDOWS, A/C UNIT AND HOT WATER HEATER.....KITCHEN HAS UPGRADED APPLIANCES & HARDWOODS ADJACENT TO A THREE SEASON PORCH AND DECK. More info.
15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23: Check out this spacious townhome that has 3 comfortable finished levels located in a private cul-de-sac in beautiful Montclair. The Inside features include new carpeting, a slate wrapped fireplace. Renovated, sunlit eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The Upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Finished lower level includes a den or NTC bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room, laundry room and storage area. The fenced backyard has a brick paver patio that backs to trees in this beautiful woods' setting. New roof, siding and windows. Enjoy all the amenities Montclair has to offer with it's 3 beaches, picnic area, tot lots, community functions and so much more! More info.

9 top homes for sale in Reston

