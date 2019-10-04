Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

11490 Bittle Lane Nokesville, VA 20181

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: HORSE LOVERS DREAM! Come see this beautiful turn key 5.27 ac horse farm ready for your horses and animals! This farm was built with love- no detail was spared- and can easily be managed by one person. 3.5 acres in pasture with 2x4 cross fencing for all three pastures plus dry lot. Riding arena, round pen, 3 stall barn, loafing pavilions, insulated tack room, wash stall with hot and cold water, fescue fields and lots more! The home is recently renovated with new roof, HVAC, well pump, windows and exterior doors, new washer, kitchen remodel with all new appliances! Minutes to the VRE in Manassas, just off Rt 28 in Nokesville, hundreds of miles of riding trails at Manassas Battlefield, Nokesville Park and Silver Lake Park all within 30 minutes. More info.
46 Locksley Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22406

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: Great house in a private setting. Two story family room, large master with en suite, theater room in the finished basement. More than 4000 finished sqft on over 4 acres. Come see this house before it is gone!! More info.
18167 Brenridge Drive Brandy Station, VA 22714

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: This is a place you will want to come home to! This low-maintenance, well cared for home is warm and inviting. Start the day with coffee on the front porch or enjoy dinner on the patio or deck. Easy living with the eat-in kitchen and great room. The kitchen is nicely equipped with stainless steel appliances, a newer refrigerator, Corian counters and peninsula seating. The separate dining and living rooms are ready for gatherings. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs along with four bedrooms including a master suite with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Storage abounds with built in cabinets in the attached two-car side load garage. There is also a convenient back entry to the light filled garage and a separate storage shed. The full walk up basement is ready to be finished as you desire and is outfitted with plumbing rough-in for a full bath. More info.
647 Pelhams Reach Drive Culpeper VA 22701

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Come check out this beautiful home featuring one level living as well as a full finished basement. Located close to shopping, hospital, schools, and more. This home won't last long so don't miss it. More info.
15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: Brand new to the market! Check out this spacious townhome that has 3 comfortable finished levels located in a private cul-de-sac in beautiful Montclair. The Inside features include new carpeting, a slate wrapped fireplace. Renovated, sunlit eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The Upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Finished lower level includes a den or NTC bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room, laundry room and storage area. The fenced backyard has a brick paver patio that backs to trees in this beautiful woods' setting. New roof, siding and windows. Enjoy all the amenities Montclair has to offer with it's 3 beaches, picnic area, tot lots, community functions and so much more! More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. More info.
18216 Brenridge Drive Brandy Station VA 22714

3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5: Stately Georgian Colonial home on a 2-acre lot. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3300 square foot home offers an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, cook top and double wall ovens. Outdoor living choices include a screened porch, large deck, and a gorgeous brick patio with a custom stone fireplace. Separate dining and living rooms complement the two-story great room anchored with a floor to ceiling stone faced wood burning fireplace. Laundry on bedroom level, private bathrooms for each bedroom, mudroom and the 3-car garage enhance this homes livability. Additional 1500 square feet in the walkout basement including a rough in for a full bath. More info.
1443 Waggaman Cir, Mclean, VA 22101
Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6: Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes. The handcrafted iron railings set apart the spaces along with premium light fixtures. The gorgeous hardwood floors highlight a floor plan that is unique and open, providing the perfect setting for comfortable living as well as grand entertaining. Coffered ceilings and mood lighting are coupled with the finest of millwork. The gourmet kitchen is stunning, with top of the line appliances including a large center island. The home features 6 en-suite bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The master suite has a double-sided fireplace and is a show-stopper with a master bath and master closet that are nothing short of amazing. The lower level has a beautiful bar, wine cellar, fitness room/theater. More info.

