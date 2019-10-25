Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

16158 Raptor Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: Amazing home now available in new subdivision in Woodbridge! Perfect for someone who wants to live on one level with a basement for an additional bedroom, full bath and huge recreation room with built in surround sound with pre-wired projector mount & more! More info.
18216 Brenridge Drive, Brandy Station, VA 22714

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Stately brick home on a 2-acre lot with an open floor plan ready for entertaining. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3300 square foot home is enriched by many custom details. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, double wall ovens and cook top. Enjoy stargazing on a gorgeous brick patio with a stone fireplace, dine on the deck or relax in the screened porch. Separate dining and living rooms complement the two-story great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. This home is in a great location with easy access to all the commuter routes with commuter lot 3 miles away. More info.
5100 27th Street North, Arlington

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: Discovery Elementary School District! Fantastic Expanded Brick Colonial with 3 Bedrooms on upper level boasting fabulous Master Suite~ Renovated Kitchen and Baths! New and Refinished Hardwood Floors! Main Level Boasts oversized kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tons of prep space + cabinetry. Signature sunken Family Room accented by exposed brick. Main level Den, Dining, Living, Screened in Porch, Huge Deck. More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. We will also be giving away FREE PUMPKINS .. as long as they last! Stop by! Don't miss out! More info.
314 Locust St SE, Vienna, VA 22180

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: Get ready to fall in love with this impressive brick home and the incredible opportunity to live within steps of the Town of Vienna and the community lifestyle it offers. This home will not last long. The two story foyer and gorgeous curved staircase welcomes you to this open floor plan perfect for any occasion and adorned with hardwood floors. Step down to the elegant living room with cozy gas fireplace and dining room perfect for gatherings large. More info.
4820 8th St S, Arlington, VA 22204

1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27: his updated Bungalow Cape Cod style home is move in ready! Located on a quiet dead-end street in the popular Barcroft community. Relax on the front porch or on the rear patio. Freshly painted throughout with refinished hardwood floors. A large living room with fireplace welcomes you and the dining room offers a great place to dine and is open to the galley kitchen. More info.
15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: Just Reduced! Check out this spacious townhome that has 3 comfortable finished levels located in a private cul-de-sac in beautiful Montclair. The Inside features include new carpeting, a slate wrapped fireplace. Renovated, sunlit eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The Upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Finished lower level includes a den or NTC bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room, laundry room and storage area. The fenced backyard has a brick paver patio that backs to trees in this beautiful woods' setting. New roof, siding and windows. Enjoy all the amenities Montclair has to offer with it's 3 beaches, picnic area, tot lots, community functions and so much more! We will also be giving away FREE PUMPKINS .. as long as they last! Stop by! Don't miss out! See you there! More info.

