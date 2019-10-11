Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

3199 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA 22207

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: Stunningly Renovated Modern Farmhouse in Bellevue Forest. Completely renovated and full of designer touches, this 6 bed, 5 bath home in the lovely Bellevue Forest neighborhood is a commuter~s dream, only minutes to Chain Bridge and DC.This custom home not only has a generous main level with a large, peaceful backyard and two-car garage, but it has a lower level that is perfect for an in-law or au pair suite. More info.
2192 Potomac River Blvd, Dumfries, VA 22026

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: IN EXCESS OF 6000SF+ Living Space this Home boasts 4 finished Levels, 6 Bedrooms, 6 full and 1 half Bath- BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL! Enormous Kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters galore. 10ft ceilings, wainscoting, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood on Main Level and Master, carpeting on upper and Loft level and tiling in Lower level. Walk-out to Balcony and Patio, Front Porch w/room for seating and more. Rarely found model! More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. More info.
18216 Brenridge Drive Brandy Station, VA 22714

Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14: Stately Georgian Colonial home on a 2-acre lot in a quiet neighborhood. This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3300 square foot home offers an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cook top and double wall ovens. Outdoor living choices include a screened porch, large deck, and a gorgeous brick patio with a custom stone fireplace. Separate dining and living rooms complement the two-story great room anchored with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Laundry on bedroom level, private bathrooms for each bedroom, mudroom and the 3-car garage enhance this homes livability. Additional 1500 square feet in the walkout basement including a rough in for a full bath. Just minutes from Culpeper but close to major commuter routes to NOVA, Fredericksburg and Charlottesville. More info.
4152 Agency Loop, Triangle, VA 22172

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: 5,000 plus square foot home, built in 2006, meticulously maintained, with thoughtful upgrades. Lots of space, great 3 level flow for entertaining inside and out! Gym, sauna, huge kitchen with premium 42" cabinets and granite. Grand Owners' Suite with upgraded spa bath. Large closets throughout, custom patio and plenty of open space in back. View of the iconic National Museum of the Marine Corps. More info.
6719 VAN FLEET DRIVE, MCLEAN, VA 22101

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: "Seller-Assisted Below Market Financing" for a limited time. Motivated Sellers!OPEN SUNDAY 2-4! Superb NEW HOME VALUE! 1 year old custom-built home is better than new. Sellers built their dream home with 3-car garage and luxury features not found in new "spec homes", and now must relocate for job. Completely turn key and ready to move in. High end finishes throughout, great flow, huge gourmet kitchen, HEATED screen porch, large dog wash in the garage, and much more...too much to list, just a REALLY WELL BUILT HOME! More info.
1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE, MCLEAN, VA 22101-4029

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes. The handcrafted iron railings set apart the spaces along with premium light fixtures. The gorgeous hardwood floors highlight a floor plan that is unique and open, providing the perfect setting for comfortable living as well as grand entertaining. Coffered ceilings and mood lighting are coupled with the finest of millwork. The gourmet kitchen is stunning, with top of the line appliances including a large center island. The home features 6 en-suite bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The master suite has a double-sided fireplace and is a show-stopper with a master bath and master closet that are nothing short of amazing. The lower level has a beautiful bar, wine cellar, fitness room/theater. The home features extensive video security. Saturn Partnership has delivered a home that is nothing short of amazing in every way. More info.
14308 Brook Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22193

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Charming Brick Rambler has everything you need at just under 1400 square feet. New granite countertops, new stove, new microwave and new sink in the kitchen. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors on the main level, and a gorgeous custom fireplace with a wood stove in the family room. Large covered private patio wired for lighting and ceiling fan backs to trees. Pretty gardens adorn the property. Two sheds for extra storage. Close to I-95, Commuter Lots, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Stonebridge and the Dale City Farmers Market. More info.
15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13: Brand new to the market! Check out this spacious townhome that has 3 comfortable finished levels located in a private cul-de-sac in beautiful Montclair. The Inside features include new carpeting, a slate wrapped fireplace. Renovated, sunlit eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The Upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Finished lower level includes a den or NTC bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room, laundry room and storage area. The fenced backyard has a brick paver patio that backs to trees in this beautiful woods' setting. New roof, siding and windows. Enjoy all the amenities Montclair has to offer with it's 3 beaches, picnic area, tot lots, community functions and so much more! More info.

