Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. We will also be giving away FREE PUMPKINS .. as long as they last! Stop by! Don't miss out! More info.
15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

15012 Bridgeport Dr, Montclair, VA 22025

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20: Brand new to the market! Check out this spacious townhome that has 3 comfortable finished levels located in a private cul-de-sac in beautiful Montclair. The Inside features include new carpeting, a slate wrapped fireplace. Renovated, sunlit eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and oak cabinets. The Upstairs features 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Finished lower level includes a den or NTC bedroom, a full bathroom, a rec room, laundry room and storage area. The fenced backyard has a brick paver patio that backs to trees in this beautiful woods' setting. New roof, siding and windows. Enjoy all the amenities Montclair has to offer. We will also be giving away FREE PUMPKINS as long as they last! More info.
18167 Brenridge Drive Culpeper VA 22714

18167 Brenridge Drive Culpeper VA 22714

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: This is a place you will want to come home to! This low-maintenance, well cared for home is warm and inviting. Start the day with coffee on the front porch or enjoy dinner on the patio or deck. Easy living with the eat-in kitchen and great room. Stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with counter seating, and separate dining and living rooms make this home ready for gatherings. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs with 4 bedrooms including a master suite with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Storage abounds with built in cabinets in the attached two-car side load garage and garden shed. The large level yard just shy of 2 acres offers many options. No HOA in quiet neighborhood just minutes from Culpeper, convenient to Warrenton, and commuter routes to NOVA and Fredericksburg. More info.
22941 Foxcroft Rd, Middleburg, VA 20117

22941 Foxcroft Rd, Middleburg, VA 20117

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Open House this Middleburg Film Festival weekend - Saturday October 19th from 1PM to 4PM. Tour this wonderful, historic property on 94 acres just one mile from the center of historic Middleburg, as featured recently in the Washington Post and in Middleburg Life. More info.
9325 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

9325 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: History meets 21st century in this fully renovated Foursquare. This 4/5 bedroom/3.5 bath charmer has been restored to perfection! From the gleaming original hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings (1st & 2nd floors), trim work and many other original features, you'll fall in love with the era that was the 1900's. But that's where the vintage ends! Step into an open concept first floor with the first of 2 master suites and an expansive kitchen. More info.
1800 Wilson Blvd Unit 426, Arlington, VA 22201

1800 Wilson Blvd Unit 426, Arlington, VA 22201

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: Impeccably Maintained Top Floor Unit! Walking distance to Courthouse and Rosslyn Metro Stations. Gleaming Hardwood floors in main living area. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dual Closets and Custom Blinds. Washer/Dryer in unit. Private storage unit and assigned garage parking spot convey. Popular building offers a fitness center, lounge and courtyard area with fire pit, concierge services, and business center. More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

5 top homes for sale in Manassas

5 top homes for sale in Manassas

Northern Virginia's real estate market includes a wide variety of options. Some homebuyers are seeking condos with easy commutes, while others…

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.