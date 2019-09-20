Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22: New to the market! Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. More info.
18167 Brenridge Drive Culpeper, VA 22714

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22: Inviting two-story home conveniently located between Culpeper and Warrenton in Brandy Station just a few minutes from Route 29 in quiet Brenridge neighborhood. Open floor plan featuring large kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances, Corian countertops and peninsula seating, dining area and great room with gas fireplace. Dining area opens onto rear yard featuring: deck with built-in seating, a paver patio and storage shed. Separate dining and living rooms for entertaining. Four bedrooms and laundry conveniently located upstairs along with a master suite with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Attached two-car garage with storage cabinets, side door access and windows offering natural light. The full walkout basement with plumbing rough-in for additional bathroom is ready to be finished as you desire. More info.
15001 Catalpa Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: Welcome home to this MOVE- IN READY 3 BR, 2.5 bath end unit townhome! New vinyl flooring on main level (2019), new carpet on upper level (2019), freshly painted (2019), new vanities, bathroom upgrade (2019) and much more! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and major thoroughfares. More info.
9209 Talisman Dr, Vienna, VA 22182

Gorgeous brick colonial in prime Vienna location with walking distance to downtown Vienna, shops & restaurants, ES, Wolftrap Park with paths to Cardinal Swim/Tennis Club. Popular WO&D Trail is nearby and just minutes away from Silver Line Metro, Tyson~s Galleria Mall, and 18 miles to DC. Lots of updates/upgrades, beautiful kitchen and sunroom additions, gleaming just refinished HW floors, great deck/patio for entertaining. More info.
9500 Fairview Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A FULLY RENOVATED HISTORIC HOME BUILT IN THE 1900'S OVER 3, 500 SQSFT BUILT SPACE, STONES ON SIDE PATIO FROM THE ORIGINAL OLD SIDEWALKS OF THE TOWN OF MANASSAS, JUST WALKING DISTANCE FROM OLD TOWN MANASSAS. ALL FOUR FULL BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN RENOVATED IN 2019, A/C 2019, FURNACE 2019, FLOORS 2019, RECESSES LIGHTS ALL THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. More info.

