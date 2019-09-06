Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

3705 N Woodstock St Arlington, VA 22207

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Fantastic, brick rambler in sought after Country Club Hills. Sited beautifully on a lushly landscaped knoll, this home commands curb appeal. Priced to inspire your decorator's touch to make it your own, or add a second story for your "forever" home! More info.
6719 Van Fleet Drive, McLean, Virginia 22101

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Gorgeous Custom Home recently completed by sought-after Builder MR Project Management. Sited on a Large Corner Lot, this 6,000+ sf home features a 3-car garage, Contemporary/Modern - Leaning Interior Appointments, and high-quality finishes. Screened porch with radiant heaters, large "Dog Wash" in the garage. All the Bells and Whistles you are looking for. All interior Doors are Black! Yes....it looks amazing and gives the home a modern look that really pops! Great Layout and Flow includes a Main-Level BR Suite with Full Bath, as well as a Lower-Level AuPair/Inlaw Suite. This showpiece was Custom. This is a really beautiful home with custom touches that are just not found in "spec homes"! More info.
1227 Old Stable Road, McLean, Virginia

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Located in McLean Hunt! This beautifully updated home is sited nicely on an elevated .48 acre lot and filled with sunlight. The home features 5 bedrooms upstairs, a beautifully updated kitchen, and open floor plan. The home features many Nest (technology upgrades) including 3 Nest exterior cameras, Nest fire and carbon dioxide detectors, and Nest thermostats. A large Family Room open to the kitchen through eat in kitchen, and overlooking the large back yard and expansive deck. Just move in, unpack and you're ready to entertain!! More info.
19145 Commonwealth Terrace, Leesburg, VA 20176

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: ENJOY THE CONVENIENCE & ALL OF THE AMENITIES LANSDOWNE ON POTOMAC HAS TO OFFER**GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom. 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths Townhouse boasting approx 2500 sq ft of living space** Bathed in natural light, this open floor plan features Expansive Kitchen with Breakfast Room and adjacent Family Room**Outdoor entertaining on back Deck**Spacious Owners Suite with Sitting Area, Walk in Closet, Luxury Bath with separate shower & soaking tub**Finished Lower level recreation room w/fireplace and half bath** 2 car Garage**Minutes from great shopping & restaurants at Town Center! More info.
8803 Vicksburg Court, Manassas, VA 20109

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: $279,914 NEW LISTING, BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, AFFORDABLE AND AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW! OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, 9/8/19 1-4PM. COMPLETELY REMODELED TOWN HOUSE WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHROOMS LOCATED AT 8803 VICKSBURG COURT IN FAMILY-ORIENTED MANASSAS, VA. ADVANTAGEOUSLY LOCATED NEAR RT. 234 AND RT. 66 FOR AN EASY COMMUTE. Walk into this Agent-Owned 1280 sq.ft. townhouse and feel instantly at home! All NEW! NEW Bathrooms, NEW rugs, NEW granite countertops, NEW appliances in the kitchen. 4th bedroom can also serve as a convenient office. Nothing to do but add your own homey touch - All in a great neighborhood. More info.
16960 Takeaway Lane, DUMFRIES, VA 22026

1-3 p.m. Satuday, Sept. 7: Wooded Lot home in Potomac Shores with golf course views. 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, with three finished levels. What makes this home unique is it has 9 ft ceilings on all three levels because it is a perimeter lot backing to the golf course. Located in the only resort-style community close to the Washington DC area. High-speed internet, the gym, pools, trails, and social gatherings included in the HOA Fee. You are going to love this home. Come see it. More info.
18056 Red Mulberry Rd, Dumfries VA 22026

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: This is a Main Level Living Villa the Griffin Hall A unit that has three finished levels. This home is "Like New" inside. This home has very nice sightlines overlooking the pond and natural area of Potomac Shores. Added bonus beautiful sunsets! You get wood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, security system, beautiful gourmet kitchen with Linen colored cabinets with a maple glaze ( so nice!) Light colored granite counters as well. This villa has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three family rooms, vaulted ceilings, tray ceilings and loads of windows. Come take a look. More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. More info.
14750 Arizona Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8: Perfect starter home that's been well maintained by one owner. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are updated. Main level windows updated and have custom blinds. Basement has a nice family room with a half bath. Basement also offers plenty of built-in storage shelving, workshop area, utility room and laundry. and walk-out to a level, fenced rear yard. Yard offers a shed for storage and a 12x20 carpenter workshop (roof & siding 2yrs young) with it's own electric panel. Roof is less than a year old; HVAC about 3yrs young. Comcast and Verizon are available. VRE, bus stops, shopping, entertainment - everything is close.  More info.
18167 Brenridge Drive Brandy Station, VA 22714

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7: Inviting two-story home conveniently located between Culpeper and Warrenton in Brandy Station just a few minutes from Route 29 in quiet Brenridge neighborhood. Open floor plan featuring large kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances, Corian countertops and peninsula seating, dining area and great room with gas fireplace. Dining area opens onto rear yard featuring a deck with built-in seating, patio and storage shed. Separate dining and living rooms for entertaining. Four bedrooms and laundry conveniently located upstairs along with a master suite with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Attached two-car garage with storage cabinets, side door access and windows offering natural light. The full walkout basement with plumbing rough-in for additional bathroom is ready to be finished as you desire. Newer heat pump installed in 2013. This home has a lovely covered front porch appointed with custom brick flooring and is a perfect place to sit and relax. Large level yard (just under 2 acres) offering lots of options for playset, gardening, installing a pool or just enjoying the tranquility. This neighborhood with no HOA has state-maintained roads perfect for walking while enjoying the views. Easy access to major commuter routes to DC/NOVA and Fredericksburg and the Alanthus Road commuter lot is just 3 miles away. Original owners have lovingly maintained this home and it’s just waiting for its new owners. More info.

