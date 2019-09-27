Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

 

12444 Popes Head Rd

12444 Popes Head Rd

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: Charming Brick Rambler has everything you need at just over 1,400 square feet. New granite countertops, new stove, new microwave and new sink in the kitchen. Freshly painted. Wood floors on the main level, and a gorgeous custom fireplace with wood stove. Large covered private patio wired for lighting and ceiling fan backs to trees. Pretty gardens adorn the property. Two sheds for extra storage. Nearby Birchdale Recreation Center has a fantastic park to entertain children, a skateboarding park and a community pool. This great location offers easy access to I-95, Commuter Lots, Stonebridge, Potomac Mills, the Dale City Farmers Market, Quantico and Fort Belvoir. Welcome Home! More info.
4812 37th St N, Arlington, VA 22207

4812 37th St N, Arlington, VA 22207

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: Unique North Arlington home with contemporary flair located on a quiet cul de sac near Jamestown Elementary School. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with bonus room on lower level. Stunning modern master suite addition with private balcony, along with main level renovation, designed by Cook Architecture and completed in 2011. Lower level features wet bar entertaining space, wine room with special cooling system, full bath and attached garage. More info.
22941 Foxcroft Road, Middleburg, VA 20117

22941 Foxcroft Road, Middleburg, VA 20117

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: Country living at its finest! When the current owners purchased Stonyhurst, the house was considerably run down. Commissioning the Washington D.C. firm of Donald Lococo Architects, they lovingly and carefully returned it to its original splendor while at the same time modernizing the underlying infrastructure. In the process, the renovation garnered two awards from the American Institute of Architecture. Meanwhile, Rosemary R. Howe Interiors, also of Washington D.C., was brought in to faithfully redesign the inside in such a way as to retain the character of this lovely old house while infusing it with twenty first century accoutrements. What we see today is a delightful American Colonial Revival Country Farmhouse, in pristine condition, centered on a large parcel of rolling land in conservation easement within a much sought after part of Virginia. More info.
2192 Potomac River Boulevard, Dumfries, VA 22026

2192 Potomac River Boulevard, Dumfries, VA 22026

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: IN EXCESS OF 6000SF+ Living Space this Home boasts 4 finished Levels, 6 Bedrooms, 6 full and 1 half Bath- BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL! Enormous Kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters galore. 10ft ceilings, wainscoting, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood on Main Level and Master, carpeting on upper and Loft level and tiling in Lower level. Walk-out to Balcony and Patio, Front Porch w/room for seating and more. Rarely found model! More info.
11490 Bittle Lane

11490 Bittle Lane

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: HORSE LOVERS DREAM! Come see this beautiful turn key 5.27 ac horse farm ready for your horses and animals! This farm was built with love- no detail was spared- and can easily be managed by one person. 3.5 acres in pasture with 2x4 cross fencing for all three pastures plus dry lot. Riding arena, round pen, 3 stall barn, loafing pavilions, insulated tack room, wash stall with hot and cold water, fescue fields and lots more! The home is recently renovated with new roof, HVAC, well pump, windows and exterior doors, new washer, kitchen remodel with all new appliances! Minutes to the VRE in Manassas, just off Rt 28 in Nokesville, hundreds of miles of riding trails at Manassas Battlefield, Nokesville Park and Silver Lake Park all within 30 minutes. This home and property is a MUST SEE!!! More info.
7208 Danny Lane, Manassas, VA

7208 Danny Lane, Manassas, VA

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: Great opportunity to own this Lovely, charming 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms home located in a cul-de-sac. Almost 1/2 acre lot with an incredible backyard and an independent large 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Side driveway + circular driveway in front of the house. Freshly painted and extra bonus room on the main floor. This home has personality and a lot of potential. Waiting to add your own touch. Ideally located. Close to shopping, VRE, Quantico, 95 and 66 . Come and see! More info.
6820 Elm St.

6820 Elm St.

3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: Gorgeous Custom Home recently completed by sought-after Builder MR Project Management. Sited on a Large Corner Lot, this 6,000+ sf home features a 3-car garage, Contemporary/Modern - Leaning Interior Appointments, and high-quality finishes. Screened porch with radiant heaters, large "Dog Wash" in the garage. All the Bells and Whistles you are looking for. All interior Doors are Black! Yes....it looks amazing and gives the home a modern look that really pops! Great Layout and Flow includes a Main-Level BR Suite with Full Bath, as well as a Lower-Level AuPair/Inlaw Suite. This is a really beautiful home with custom touches that are just not found in "spec homes"! More info.
1227 OLD STABLE ROAD, MCLEAN, Virginia

1227 OLD STABLE ROAD, MCLEAN, Virginia

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29: Located in McLean Hunt! This beautifully updated home is sited nicely on an elevated .48 acre lot and filled with sunlight. The home features 5 bedrooms upstairs, a beautifully updated kitchen, and open floor plan. The home features many Nest (technology upgrades) including 3 Nest exterior cameras, Nest fire and carbon dioxide detectors, and Nest thermostats. A large Family Room open to the kitchen through eat-in kitchen, and overlooking the large back yard and expansive deck. Just move in, unpack and you're ready to entertain!! More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.