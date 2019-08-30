Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

177 Herdmont Dr., Fredericksburg VA 22406

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Located in one of Stafford County’s most exclusive neighborhoods with breathtaking views of Able Lake, this stunning home is simply one-of-a-kind. The private, end of cul-de-sac setting offers 3+ acres without neighbors on either side. Spanning nearly 6,000 sq. feet, the 6 bed, 6.5 bath, 3-car garage home features upgrades throughout including a large windows across the rear of the home allowing lakeviews from the kitchen, family room, expansive master suite & main-level guest suite. The main level of the home has a bright, open floorplan with HRWD floors and 10 ft. ceilings throughout. The gourmet kitchen boasts a massive center island/breakfast bar, five-burner gas cooktop, double wall ovens, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash. More info.
22941 Foxcroft Rd, Middleburg, VA 20117

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: Fully restored 1890 Virginia fieldstone manor house on 94 rolling acres, one mile from the heart of Middleburg, on Foxcroft Road. Placed into a perpetual conservation easement by the current owners, ‘Stonyhurst’ is the epitome of the Virginia hunt country estate and includes a cottage which requires complete renovation, an original bank barn and a newer Alpaca barn with enclosed paddock. Beautiful, professional landscaping and a long, meandering gravel driveway and an elegant pool with stone decking. More info.
5222 Nottinghill Ln, Fairfax, VA 22032

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: Nested at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a premium lot backing to wooded parkland with a stream this lovely 4 bedroom Baron model, the largest model in the community delivers plenty of space for living on 3 finished levels. The beauty begins outside with a stately brick front and siding exterior, large 2-car garage with built-in workbench and overhead storage, pristine landscaping, sundeck, covered patio, attached shed and a big wooded lot bestowing ultimate privacy. Inside, an open floor plan, warm hardwood floors, a neutral color palette, 2 fireplaces, spacious room sizes, kitchen and baths updated to perfection, and an abundance of windows create instant appeal. Many updates including a new roof, vinyl windows, garage doors and smart thermostat plus meticulous maintenance makes it move-in ready and waiting for you to step inside and fall in love! More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: New to the market! Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. More info.
14750 Arizona Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: Perfect starter home that's been well maintained by one owner. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are updated. Main level windows updated and have custom blinds. Basement has a nice family room with a half bath. Basement also offers plenty of built-in storage shelving, workshop area, utility room and laundry. and walk-out to a level, fenced rear yard. Yard offers a shed for storage and a 12x20 carpenter workshop (roof & siding 2yrs young) with it's own electric panel. Roof is less than a year old; HVAC about 3yrs young. Comcast and Verizon are available. VRE, bus stops, shopping, entertainment - everything is close. More info.
315 Windover Ave NW, Vienna, VA 22180

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: Designed for today's lifestyle, this light-filled Arts & Crafts home was Custom-Built by Sagatov Associates in 2005, located in the Historic District of Vienna offers 7, 500 SF of living space on three levels. On the main level, a large chef's kitchen provides excellent space for living and entertaining - with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dual islands, dual dishwashers and dual ovens. More info.

