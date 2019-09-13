Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

22941 Foxcroft Road, Middleburg, VA 20117

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: Country living at its finest! When the current owners purchased Stonyhurst, the house was considerably run down. Commissioning the Washington D.C. firm of Donald Lococo Architects, they lovingly and carefully returned it to its original splendor while at the same time modernizing the underlying infrastructure. In the process, the renovation garnered two awards from the American Institute of Architecture. Meanwhile, Rosemary R. Howe Interiors, also of Washington D.C., was brought in to faithfully redesign the inside in such a way as to retain the character of this lovely old house while infusing it with twenty first century accoutrements. What we see today is a delightful American Colonial Revival Country Farmhouse, in pristine condition, centered on a large parcel of rolling land in conservation easement within a much sought after part of Virginia, yet within easy reach of the nation's capital. More info.
2192 Potomac River Blvd Dumfries, VA 22026

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 15: In Excess Of 6000sf+ Living Space This Home Boasts 4 Finished Levels, 6 Bedrooms, 6 Full And 1 Half Bath- Bedroom And Full Bath On Main Level! Enormous Kitchen With Ample Cabinetry, Granite Counters Galore. 10ft Ceilings, Wainscoting, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood On Main Level And Master, Carpeting On Upper And Loft Level And Tiling In Lower Level. Walk-Out To Balcony And Patio, Front Porch W/Room For Seating And More. Rarely Found Model! More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. More info.
14750 Arizona Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: Perfect starter home that's been well maintained by one owner. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are updated. Main level windows updated and have custom blinds. Basement has a nice family room with a half bath. Basement also offers plenty of built-in storage shelving, workshop area, utility room and laundry. and walk-out to a level, fenced rear yard. Yard offers a shed for storage and a 12x20 carpenter workshop (roof & siding 2yrs young) with it's own electric panel. Roof is less than a year old; HVAC about 3yrs young. Comcast and Verizon are available. VRE, bus stops, shopping, entertainment - everything is close. More info.
900 Frederick St SW, Vienna, VA 22180

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: Sensational NEW listing in Vienna. Newly updated 4 BR, 4 BA, 2, 652 SQ FT of finished above grade living space, perfectly located in the Town of Vienna. WALK to both the Vienna METRO and downtown Vienna! Easy access to I-66, I-495, Tysons, and Mosaic District. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Four large bedrooms with tons of natural light, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and spacious living room and dining room with pass-thru to kitchen-great for entertaining! Family room with gas fireplace. Large screened in porch with lots of natural light and large patio. New roof and brand new full bathroom in 2018. New energy-efficient windows in 2017. Madison HS school district, tons of storage, quiet street, amazing fenced yard on a beautiful and level lot. Hvac (both inside and outside units) is 2011. Roof in 2019. Driveway in 2019. Completely new bathroom in 4th bedroom in 2018. New windows in 2015 and 2017. New high security entrance doors in basement and access to 4th bedroom in 2016. More info.
5336 Daybreak Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: TASTEFULLY-APPOINTED KHovavian Landon Model Colonial w/3 Finished Levels is Lovingly Maintained by Original Owners CORNER Lot with 2-Car Garage in Amenity-Filled TERRAPIN LAKE EXCELLENT Location Next to 234, PW Forest Park, Shopping, Schools and Commuter Options Open Floor Plan w/HARDWOODS in Foyer, Dining, Kitchen and Breakfast Room SUN-DRENCHED Formal Dining and Living Room w/Crown Molding and STATELY Columns Gorgeous GOURMET Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Tile Backsplash, Stainless GE Appliances including DBL Wall Oven, Range Top and Built-in Microwave Family Room w/Gas FP 4 Beds Plus Laundry Room on Upper LVL Master Suite w/2 Walk-In Closets, Bath w/DBL Vanity, Soaking Tub & Shower Fully Finished More info.

