Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

6903 Lupine Ln, McLean, VA 22101

6903 Lupine Ln, McLean, VA 22101

1-4 p.m. Dec. 29: The newest George Sagatov Home. Home nearing Competition. Very rare flat 1.24-acre lot in Langley Forrest, River Oaks This Stone and Hardy Classic, boast elegant molding, built-ins and Paneled Library with hidden room. Custom Handcrafted Cabinets with two tone design heavy molding and fine details. Huge mudroom off 3 car garage with 2nd area to have washer and dryer. All the Tile work is right out of Architectural Digest. More info.
14912 Spriggs Tree Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

14912 Spriggs Tree Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28: You will fall in love with your charming single-family expansive home! When stepping into your humble abode you will be walking upon freshly done wooden floors, greeted with an extensive foyer that leads you into your open floor concept main level. Grab your hot chocolate, your warm fuzzy blanket, your current read and snuggle next to your fireplace in your living room. More info.
9733 Lawyers Rd, Vienna, VA 22181

9733 Lawyers Rd, Vienna, VA 22181

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29: This renovated home is filled with charm.~ Sitting on a beautifully manicured~ 3/4 acre lot, this yard is perfect for relaxing, summer backyard BBQs, and nature watching.~ Featuring 3 main level bedrooms, a fully updated main bathroom (2019), custom-designed built-ins, completely encapsulated crawlspace (2019), a renovated basement (2019). More info.
6235 21st St N, Arlington, VA 22205

6235 21st St N, Arlington, VA 22205

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29: Looking for a BETTER THAN NEW Craftsman Home in Over Lee Knolls, 22205 zip, look no further... Built by Dominion Associates, beautifully appointed & maintained, 5 bed/4.5 baths, 3, 594 Total sq. feet Main & Upper + 1, 750 sq. feet finished Lower Level, Plantation Shutters, Gourmet Kitchen, Gas 6 Burner Stove, Marble counters, Tons of Counter Space & Cabinets. More info.
10709 Caledonia Meadow Dr, Manassas, VA 20112

10709 Caledonia Meadow Dr, Manassas, VA 20112

1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 28-29: Meticulously Designed Craftsman Style 3 Beds, 3 & 1/2 Baths, and 1 Car Garage Townhome with To: ns of Upgraded Features: Entry Level: Gorgeous Wall Paneling and Crown Molding in the Foyer/ Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Full Bath - Main Level: Light-filled Open Floorplan with Cozy and Spacious Living Room and Dining Room/ Gourmet Kitchen. More info.

