Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

18 Queensland Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22405

18 Queensland Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22405

1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15: Beautifully maintained home in Southgate is loaded with upgrades including new carpet, hardwood floors and custom paint. The Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. There is a large morning room off the kitchen and the back has a great deck with large, fenced yard. The Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and includes a spa-like ensuite with separate soaking tub and shower, and dual vanities. The basement includes a full-bath and media room. The house is climate controlled via a Nest thermostat; additionally the house has Nest Protect smoke alarms. More info.
417 Mill St SE, Vienna, VA 22180

417 Mill St SE, Vienna, VA 22180

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15: Stunning all-brick townhome nestled in the heart of Vienna. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths with hardwood throughout. Spend your mornings in the sunny breakfast room with huge bay window overlooking the fully fenced, private backyard and patio. Cozy rec room downstairs is perfect for movie nights. More info.
8084 Station Rd, Manassas, VA 20111

8084 Station Rd, Manassas, VA 20111

PRISTINE & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, 5 BEDROOM/3.5 BATH, HOME ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS IN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY CUSTOM PAINT, UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES & EXTENSIVE TRIM THROUGHOUT UPGRADED HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL SUN-FILLED MAIN LEVEL OFFICE WITH GLASS PANEL FRENCH DOORS, AMPLE SHELVING/CABINETS & RECESSED LIGHTING FORMAL More info.
4816 Kilbane Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193

4816 Kilbane Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15: Former model home. 2500 SQFT home with hardwood floors thru-out main level, separate dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ tile backsplash, 42 cabinets, and breakfast area. Nice deck w/ stairs off of the kitchen overlooking the nice back yard. Big living room. Master bedroom with ensuite, 2 other big bedrooms on main level. More info.
18068 Red Mulberry Road, Dumfries, VA 22026

18068 Red Mulberry Road, Dumfries, VA 22026

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15: PRICE REDUCED! Coming home just got better with this less than one year old "Griffin Hall" Villa. The owners job transfer is your ticket to a new life in one of Prince Williams premier communities. Benefit from the owners many upgrades to this stunning home. Crown moldings, hardwood floors and 10' ceilings welcome you on the main level. This home boasts a master suite on the main level and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded SS appliances and a butler's pantry for serving your guests. This home comes with a large 55" screen TV mounted in the living room that conveys, speakers in the ceiling, door to deck overlooking water. Lower level media room has a 65" theater size TV with surround sound. Wet bar and large family room with walkout, pool table conveys. More info.
4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room, too. All with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

7 top homes for sale in Culpeper

7 top homes for sale in Culpeper

Northern Virginia's real estate market includes a wide variety of options. Some homebuyers are seeking condos with easy commutes, while others…

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.