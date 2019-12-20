Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

4860 Sudley Rd, Catharpin, VA 20143

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22: Unique and picturesque property with only one owner. This home has so many rare features you have to come see it for yourself! All the rooms are well-sized and if you're looking for the master suite on the main level, this is it! The master bedroom oasis has two walk-in closets, a linen closet and large en suite with double vanities and separate shower. The eat-in kitchen is light and bright opening up to the family room and sun room. There's a formal dining room too.. all with hardwood floors. Upper level features three bedrooms, a shared full bathroom and one princess suite. The over-sized, side-loading garage can fit a variety of vehicles with its two 9' wide bays and the third bay being 10' wide. In addition, the garage has lots of storage, no columns and built-ins. There's also a bathroom, perfect for changing and running out back to the in-ground pool. More info.
18 Queensland Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22405

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21: Beautifully maintained home in Southgate is loaded with upgrades including new carpet, hardwood floors and custom paint. The Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets. There is a large morning room off the kitchen and the back has a great deck with large, fenced yard. The Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and includes a spa-like ensuite with separate soaking tub and shower, and dual vanities. The basement includes a full-bath and media room. The house is climate controlled via a Nest thermostat; additionally the house has Nest Protect smoke alarms. More info.
7015 Trappers Ct, Manassas, VA 20111

2-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22: Immaculate 5 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom colonial in cul-de-sac! Entertainer's kitchen featuring large center island with cooktop, breakfast bar, and full compliment of stainless steel appliances. Main level offers formal living room, dining room, home office, and large family room with a fireplace! Upstairs is the master bedroom suite with sitting room, private deck, walk-in closet, and spa-like. More info.
1833 Batten Hollow Rd, Vienna, VA 22182

Great find in sought-after Clarks Crossing! Located in Wolftrap/Kilmer/Marshall pyramid. Lovingly maintained and move-in ready! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths on 1/2 acre lot. Enjoy serene and private outdoor living with screened in porch, paved patio, hot tub and lovely landscaping on beautiful treed lot. This spacious home is full of updates throughout. More info.
22228 Fairlawn Dr, Ashburn, VA 20148

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22: Silver Line Metro planned to open soon in 2020!! Home has been PROFESSIONALLY APPRAISED and report is available to share!!! Immaculate Brick Front 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath in move-in condition w/2 car side load garage. This is one of the large model homes in the community at over 3700 sq ft above grade livable space. More info.

