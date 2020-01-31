Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

7104 Eastman Dr, Falls Church, VA 22043

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2: Premier Homes presents the Piedmont! Incredible Charleston Style Manor with over 7, 600 sqft of Luxury & Elegance throughout. The ELEVATOR serves all 3 levels. Island Kitchen is to Chef's standards connecting with the butler's station, morning room cordial bar, deck & screened pavilion room with a double sided fireplace to the exquisite great room. The master suite is luxurious beyond belief with sitting room, fireplace, coffee bar, dressing area. More info.
9337 S Whitt Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2: Welcome to this amazing updated 5BR, 2.5 BA colonial on a nice corner lot in the Blooms Crossing Neighborhood. . This home is LARGE with approx 3256 SQ FT on the top two levels. . The main level includes an impressive gourmet eat in kitchen with beautiful granite counters, oak custom cabinets, black appliances that have a Sears warranty, a bright plant window, a long kitchen island with gas cooktop, french doors. More info.
2412 Glouster Pointe Dr, Dumfries, VA 22026

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1: Owner spared no upgrades offered by builder at time of construction. You will see the differences in this beautiful, light filled and Spacious home. Upgrades included but not limited to, several additional windows, Hardwood floors, extended Family Room, Expanded Deck, Gas Fireplace, Upgraded Kitchen & Laundry Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms and Jetted Soaking Bath Tub. More info.
2972 American Eagle Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2: Back on the market due to purchaser financing falling through. Truly turn-key, beautifully maintained custom finished Windmere-style home in desirable Eagles Pointe. Eagles Pointe has much to offer, from a community swimming pool, tot lots and tennis courts, it's proximity to Stonebridge Town Center, Potomac Malls, schools and transportation routes makes the area ideal for commuting to DC, the Pentagon, Fort Belvoir and Quantico. More info.
9102 Quarter Ct, Vienna, VA 22182

1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2: Magnificent cul-de-sac home located on just under an acre of land. This spacious home and enormous tiered deck offer plenty of livability both inside and out!This beautiful home offers the benefit of flowing space in the entertaining areas with a bedroom and office on either end to offer privacy when needed. The open kitchen offers an eat in space for those quick meals, or if you prefer to entertain, take advantage of the dining room area. More info.

