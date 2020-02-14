Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

2175 Potomac River Blvd Dumfries VA 22026

Sunday, Feb. 16: 2-4 p.m.

Just Listed and located in Potomac Shores. This home is for the homebuyer who is fussy about the lot. You want privacy, yet you want to be in a neighborhood. Well then, this is a home for you. Four Bedrooms, four and a half baths, three finished levels with a walk-up basement, a front porch and covered back porch as well as an amazing top of the line after purchase patio with columns and brick wood-burning fireplace.The home backs to the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course. More info.
8070 Towering Oak Way, Manassas, VA 20111

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15: Gorgeous Single Family Home in Blooms Mill! This home is situated in the Prince William County section of Manassas, minutes from Rt 28, I-66, and the VRE. It has 3 finished levels. The main floor features a 2 story foyer with hardwood floors, a formal dining room, and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and a large center island. The morning room is bright and sunny and could fit a large table, perfect for entertaining. More info.
11634 Rumford Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22192

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16: Do not miss this rare opportunity to own this end unit town home that backs up to the Occoquan Reservoir. In this is a four-level town-home the entry leads you to the open main level, which has newly refinished hardwood floors, with a large living room area, a kitchen/dining combination with walk-in pantry. The kitchen has recently updated appliances and the owner is currently installing granite counter tops. More info.
6133 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA 22205

1-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16: Fantastic opportunity in North Arlington's Madison Manor offering a wonderful, quiet neighborhood environment located just minutes from East Falls Church Metro, Seven Corners, Westover Village, Willston Centre shopping, and multiple restaurants. This two-level ranch style home sitting on a huge, tree enclosed lot with a large, flat backyard provides great views and privacy. More info.
1556 Northern Neck Dr Apt 202, Vienna, VA 22182

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16: This beautiful 2-level condo offers the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. Gorgeous and inviting living space on the main level with gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen with new Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, family room with plantation shutters, dining room and living room opening to a private deck with a lovely treed vista. Upper level features a large and sunny master suite. More info.
20980 Nightshade Pl, Ashburn, VA 20147

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16: Custom built 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home in Ashburn Farm! Two story great room with stonework gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Large walk-in pantry and arrival center immediately off the 3 car garage. Main level bedroom and full bathroom make a perfect in-law suite or private space for an au pair. Master bedroom with a private sitting room with a gas fireplace. More info.

