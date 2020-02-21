Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

3207 Fledgling Cir, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: The beautiful solid wood door is the entryway to your luxurious and spacious home. Stunning 5-bedroom and glorious 4.5-bathroom Stanley Martin Kearney Model home is situated on a premium 0.34 Acre Lot with a private fenced-in yard overlooking trees. This home is packed with top of the line upgrades and options. More info.
5908 Crooked Creek Dr, Manassas, VA 20112

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: Single family home sit on over 2.5 acre private lot, just 5 min to Liberia and Centreville rd and shopping center, 2 story-foyer and open floor plan with sizable office room and huge dining room, Kitchen with large morning room, 4 bedroom at upper level and 3 full bathroom, that would pride itself on convenience and indulgence of all family member. More info.
12308 Persimmon Pl, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: Tons of improvements in this rarely available, one-of-a-kind Contemporary single-family home with over 2, 500 sq. ft in popular Knolls community. Modern updates, unique floor plan and classic style meet in this 4-bedroom home on private wooded lot. The exterior is Hardiplank Siding (2015). The Tiled Foyer with added coat closet (updated in 2015) leads to a large workroom/craft room (addition to home) to the left with vaulted ceiling. More info.
1106 Walker Cir SW, Vienna, VA 22180

1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23: Beautifully updated 2-level home on a cul-de-sac in the Town of Vienna. Walkable to Metro and easy access to Tysons, 66 and 495. Approx. 2, 450 sq. ft. of living space featuring hardwood floors, crown molding, fresh paint and more. Tastefully renovated kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, granite counters and a picture window looking out to the backyard. Bright and open living and dining room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. More info.
3301 S Stafford St Apt A1, Arlington, VA 22206

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: Charming and well-maintained 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the highly sought-after Fairlington Meadows subdivision. 1490 finished square feet between two floors.Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Recent updates include new windows, freshly painted walls, and track lighting on the lower level. The lower level features a second bedroom with a full bathroom. More info.
1313 Aquia Dr, Stafford, VA 22554

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23: Aquia Harbour Rarity! Beautiful 2006 Built, 6BR, 6FBA Colonial w/ Almost 5K SQFT in 1ST Section on Level Lot and Close to Many Amenities! Move In Ready Home features Just Refinished Hardwoods and Ceramic Tile throughout the Main and Upper Level; Gourmet Center Island Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas Cooktop, Double Convection Wall Oven and Walk In Pantry; 2 Story Family Room w/18' Ceiling. More info.

