Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

2361 Harmsworth Drive, Dumfries VA 22026

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Three finished level Ryan Homes Milan floor-plan. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, luxury owners suite with tray ceiling, dual closets and a gorgeous master bath. Best of all this one has the gourmet kitchen package with energy star stainless steel appliances, wood floors, gorgeous linen glazed kitchen cabinets. You get a walkout basement, a deck, front porch, four bedrooms upstairs, a full-size walk-in laundry room. You gotta see it! More info.
6019 9th Rd N Arlington VA 22205

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: NEIGHBORHOOD TREASURE! Contemporary meets classic with this four bedroom two and a half bath all-brick Colonial located in Arlington's sought-after Dominion Hills neighborhood. This beautiful home offers tremendous curb appeal with it's all brick exterior and slate walkway winding through mature trees. The home has been renovated from top to bottom and is move-in ready! More info.
2651 Oakton Glen Dr, Vienna, VA 22181

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9: Stunning brick colonial in sought-after Oakton Glen neighborhood. This home has been meticulously maintained, upgraded and loved by the same family for 26 years!! Hardwoods throughout main level, and brand new carpeting upstairs and downstairs. Freshly painted throughout. Gourmet kitchen features white cabinets with new quartz countertops, stainless undermount sink and charming breakfast nook. More info.
8070 Towering Oak Way, Manassas, VA 20111

1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9: Gorgeous Single Family Home in Blooms Mill! This home is situated in the Prince William County section of Manassas, minutes from Rt 28, I-66, and the VRE. It has 3 finished levels. The main floor features a 2 story foyer with hardwood floors, a formal dining room, and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and a large center island. The morning room is bright and sunny and could fit a large table, perfect for entertaining. More info.
14326 Lindendale Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: You don't want to miss this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath cape cod home in the Dale city subdivision! On the main level you will find hardwood floors throughout, lots of light and a spacious dining area. This home also features a main level bedroom and full bath. On the Upper level you will find 2 carpeted bedrooms and another full bathroom. Down on the lower level you have a fully finished basement, half bathroom and a bonus room. More info.

