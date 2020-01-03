Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

12178 Cheshire Court, Bristow, VA 20136

12178 Cheshire Court, Bristow, VA 20136

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4: This property has an abundance of rooms and sits in an established Bristow neighborhood! 4 bedroom/3.5 bath 3843 sq ft! Fenced yard, wraparound porch, media room (projector & screen conveys!), rec room (pool table conveys!), gym, library, office, even a craft supply room! There is ample space for everyone and the open concept on the main level is perfect for entertaining. New carpets installed and fresh paint in many rooms. A recent price improvement will be sure to attract many so don't miss out!! 1 year home warranty included. More info.
8918 Haversack Hunt Way, Manassas, VA 20112

8918 Haversack Hunt Way, Manassas, VA 20112

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4: STUNNING STANLEY MARTIN, ROCKLAND MODEL, TOWN HOME WITH TONS OF UPGRADES IN SOUGHT AFTER BRADLEY SQUARE HOME BOASTS 3 BEDROOMS/3.5 BATHROOMS ON 3 FINISHED LEVELS MAIN LEVEL HAS ENGINEERED HARDWOOD FLOORING & CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT, SUN-FILLED LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM WITH CHAIR RAILING & WAINSCOTTING EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OVERSIZED ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR. More info.
440 Malcolm Rd NE, Vienna, VA 22180

440 Malcolm Rd NE, Vienna, VA 22180

1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5: This is the perfect opportunity to build Evergreene Homes Keene Mill Model! The Keen Mill model include, an upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, living and dining room. More info.
5612 5th St N, Arlington, VA 22205

5612 5th St N, Arlington, VA 22205

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5: Bright, open, airy, new A&N Home backing to trees and bikepath to Ballston. Deceptively large and built with quality features. Light streams through the many Low E Pella windows and comfort is ensured with 2 zone heating and cooling High end kitchen with Shrock cabines, Bertazzoni appliances, including gas range, quartz countertops, Kohler farm sink. Just off the kitchen is the walk-in pantry. More info.
14912 Spriggs Tree Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

14912 Spriggs Tree Ln, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5: You will fall in love with your charming single-family expansive home! When stepping into your humble abode you will be walking upon freshly done wooden floors, greeted with an extensive foyer that leads you into your open floor concept main level. Grab your hot chocolate, your warm fuzzy blanket, your current read and snuggle next to your fireplace in your living room. More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

5 top homes for sale in Herndon

5 top homes for sale in Herndon

Northern Virginia's real estate market includes a wide variety of options. Some homebuyers are seeking condos with easy commutes, while others…

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.