Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE, MCLEAN, Virginia

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19: Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes. The handcrafted iron railings set apart the spaces along with premium light fixtures. The gorgeous hardwood floors highlight a floor plan that is unique and open, providing the perfect setting for comfortable living as well as grand entertaining. Coffered ceilings and mood lighting are coupled with the finest of millwork. The gourmet kitchen is stunning, with top of the line appliances including a large center island. The home features 6 en-suite bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The master suite has a double-sided fireplace and is a show-stopper with a master bath and master closet that are nothing short of amazing. The lower level has a beautiful bar, wine cellar, fitness room/theater. The home features extensive video security. Saturn Partnership has delivered a home that is nothing short of amazing in every way. More info.
18068 Red Mulberry Rd, Dumfries, VA 22026

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: Coming home just got better with this less than one year old "Griffin Hall" Villa. The owners job transfer is your ticket to a new life in one of Prince Williams premier communities. Benefit from the owners many upgrades to this stunning home. Crown moldings, hardwood floors and 10' ceilings welcome you on the main level. This home boasts a master suite on the main level and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded SS appliances and a butler's pantry for serving your guests. This home comes with a large 55" screen TV mounted in the living room that conveys, speakers in the ceiling, door to deck overlooking water. Lower level media room has a 65" theater size TV with surround sound. Wet bar and large family room with walkout, pool table conveys. Upper level has large loft for recreation and 2 bedrooms with potential for a third giving this home 4 bedrooms. More info.
853 Basswood Dr, Stafford, VA 22554

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Beautiful Townhome in sought after Embrey Mill. Conveniently located only minutes from I-95, this home boasts a gorgeous, updated gourmet kitchen with a shimmering 4 x 10 Quartz countertop island, GE stainless double oven, herringbone backsplash, all stainless appliances, and undermount stainless steel sink. The newly added 480 Sq. Ft. patio bridges the backyard nicely to the detached 2 car 440 Sq Ft. garage, adding plenty of room. More info.
7005 Trails End Rd, Manassas, VA 20112

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: This home boasts 6 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms which is Nestled on 1.5 acres in a residential neighborhood within minutes to shopping and schools. This home features hardwood floors on upper level which lead into a cooks dream kitchen. This large kitchen features a fireplace, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, cast iron baking oven/stove, Sub Zero Refrigerator, wall oven, in wall warming drawer, prep sink, in wall pot filler. More info.
12934 Torchlight Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22193

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Celebrate your next holiday in this beautifully maintained, freshly painted & updated home! NEW PHOTOS COMING! NO HOA! This home sits in a cul-de-sac, with a fully fenced backyard, & large paver patio. The large front porch greets as you walk up to the front door to enter the home you see hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home. The basement is fully finished with a full bathroom and 2 bedroom (NTC) Master bathroom. More info.
2751 Cody Rd, Vienna, VA 22181

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Stunning Winchester-built Masteriece on sought after Cody Road, just a short drive from Vienna Metro. This popular Randall model boasts about 6650 square feet of absolutely sun-drenched space on 3 finished levels. The kitchen is enormous (over 400 sq ft!) and well-equipped, with a 6 burner gas cooktop as well as two wall ovens. It opens wide to a two-story family room with gas fireplace, opening to an expansive deck. More info.

