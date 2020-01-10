Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

504 Scenic Way, Great Falls, VA 22066

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: An exquisite and sophisticated custom 7, 000 sq ft all brick colonial home incorporating the best of contemporary and traditional architecture. Beautifully sited on 1.89 gorgeous acres in Beach Mill Estates with in-ground pool and spa in private back yard. Dramatic Foyer with 2 story Living Room gorgeous over sized windows and French doors that lead out to the expansive deck with serene views of the private yard. More info.
18068 Red Mulberry Road, Dumfries, VA 22026

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: PRICE REDUCED! "Griffin Hall" model at Potomac Shores featuring over 3400SF of finished space with a Main Level Master Suite, large Chefs Kitchen with additional built in cabinetry. Lower level fully finished with full Bath, Media Room and enormous Rec Room, walk out to back yard. Upper Level with additional Bedrooms and Den/Office. Upgraded throughout. More info.
504 Adelman Cir SW, Vienna, VA 22180

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: RARE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY BUILDER~S OWN CUSTOM RESIDENCE ALMOST 2 YEARS NEW!! THIS GORGEOUS 4, 730 SQ. FT. CUSTOM BUILT, CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IS LOCATED ON AN OVERLY QUIET LOT, LOCATED IN AN OVER-SIZED CUL-DE-SAC, WITH LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AREA IN VIENNA. THIS BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE METRO. More info.
6349 Yates Ford Rd, Manassas, VA 20111

Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11: Come see this beautiful home nestled in your private oasis on over an acre. New water treatment system and HVAC are just the beginning. Freshly painted throughout and brand new carpet on each floor. Spacious master bedroom with newly updated master bath. Separate shower and soaker tub perfect for relaxing with beautiful views of your private backyard. Spacious walk in closet. Three additional sun filled rooms to finish out. More info.
8937 Kingbird Ct, Gainesville, VA 20155

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: Welcome to 8937 Kingbird Court located on a corner lot and cul de sac in Meadows at Morris Farm. Your new home will greet you with an open foyer, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Spacious kitchen opens to large family room with 12 foot ceilings~and huge windows which is wired for surround sound, plus a main level study perfect for those that telecommute. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms all new paint and carpet. More info.
4306 N Pershing Dr Unit 43061, Arlington, VA 22203

1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12: Welcome to sought after Arlington Oaks in the heart of Arlington near Ballston Quarter. This 1 Bed/1 Bath move in ready condo comes with updated kitchen, wood look tile throughout, and recently renovated bathroom. Plenty of storage for all of your belongings with a walk-in pantry, linen, hall, and master bedroom closets. Two parking passes and two visitors passes are included with ample parking along the Oak lined streets. More info.
14016 Madrigal Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22193

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12: Gorgeous move-in ready townhome with all the bells and whistles! Fully updated and ready to go! Close to shopping, grocery, entertainment, and Potomac Mills. Conveniently located right off of the PW Parkway, close to 95 and the express lanes. Beautiful two story foyer with marble flooring in the entry way. Lower level features gas fireplace, half bathroom, W&D with entry to the garage and walkout basement leading to beautiful brick patio. More info.

7 top homes for sale in Alexandria

