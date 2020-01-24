Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

6005 4th St N, Arlington, VA 22203

6005 4th St N, Arlington, VA 22203

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: URBAN OASIS You will be wowed by this five-bedroom, three and a half bath luxury home. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of Arlington's most sought-after neighborhoods, this home is a cut above the rest. As you enter the home through the grand two-story foyer, the light-filled open, airy space will be illuminated by a massive Palladian window. More info.
1443 Waggaman Cir, McLean, VA 22101

1443 Waggaman Cir, McLean, VA 22101

1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26: Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes. The handcrafted iron railings set apart the spaces along with premium light fixtures. The gorgeous hardwood floors highlight a floor plan that is unique and open, providing the perfect setting for comfortable living. More info.
10844 Monticello Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

10844 Monticello Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: New on the market! Homes in this neighborhood are highly desirable and rarely available! Here's your chance! Beautiful Great Falls home in Loudoun County. Lovingly cared for and in immaculate condition. Features include Brazilian Cherry floors on the main & upper level, renovated bathrooms with Italian tile & a kitchen you'll love! Kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous quartz counters & a deep kitchen window perfect for your fresh herbs! Luxurious master bath with skylights. Easy access to Dulles Town Center, Rt 7, shops, restaurants, Algonkian Regional Park & more. Unfinished basement & low HOA fee. Listed at $592,000 - Samson Properties - 14526 Lee Road, Suite 100, Chantilly, Virginia 20151. More info.
18068 Red Mulberry Rd, Dumfries, VA 22026

18068 Red Mulberry Rd, Dumfries, VA 22026

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25: Coming home just got better with this less than one year old "Griffin Hall" Villa. The owners job transfer is your ticket to a new life in one of Prince Williams premier communities. Benefit from the owners many upgrades to this stunning home. Crown moldings, hardwood floors and 10' ceilings welcome you on the main level. This home boasts a master suite on the main level and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded SS appliances and a butler's pantry for serving your guests. This home comes with a large 55" screen TV mounted in the living room that conveys, speakers in the ceiling, door to deck overlooking water. Lower level media room has a 65" theater size TV with surround sound. Wet bar and large family room with walkout, pool table conveys. Upper level has large loft for recreation and 2 bedrooms with potential for a third giving this home 4 bedrooms. More info.
14011 Flying Feather Ct, Gainesville, VA 20155

14011 Flying Feather Ct, Gainesville, VA 20155

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Introducing a spacious, well-maintained home - close (but far enough away) to shopping, dining, and highways - located in the Rocky Run development! The Amherst, Richmond American model will welcome you to a gracious entranceway leading to the heart of the home - the kitchen. Updated with granite counters, gas range, and a new dishwasher (10/2019), will allow you to cook up a storm! More info.
8419 Stonewall Dr, Vienna, VA 22180

8419 Stonewall Dr, Vienna, VA 22180

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Allow the range of new enhancements to guide you through this newly upgraded home with new appliances, new cabinets, new granite, refinished hardwood floors, new flooring, new bathrooms, new laminate, new lighting fixtures, new heater, fresh paint throughout the interior and exterior including the wrap around deck. Notice the new lock assembly and mail slot installed on the front door. More info.
2767 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA 22207

2767 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA 22207

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Tucked away yet just 3.1 miles (10 minute drive) to Key Bridge you will find a traditional 2/3 bedroom brick home with a contemporary flair. This 2 level Dear Old Place with a Brand New Look is guarded by nature. The 470 square foot wrap-around deck is conveniently accessed from the living and dining rooms. Just through the welcoming entry foyer, the living room, complete with tall ceilings and a wood burning fire place. More info.
4197 Windflower Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22193

4197 Windflower Ct, Woodbridge, VA 22193

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26: Beautiful Upgraded Stone front, hardiplank, freshly painted 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with side load garage. Additional garage/workshop and separate drive way all located within fully fenced yard on 1/3 acre lot! Stunning landscaping and Large Deck too! Kitchen updated with granite, stainless appliances., & ceramic tile. New stainless appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove, Exhaust fan, & washer, dryer. More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.