Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

Visit the Real Estate page for the latest news on the local housing market.

Realtors: Share your open house events for this feature.

3321 3rd St N, Arlington, VA 22201

3321 3rd St N, Arlington, VA 22201

2-4 p.m., Sunday, March 1: This home has been transformed from a classic bungalow to a renovated and expanded Arts and Crafts style home. The recent renovations and upgrades create the feel of a brand-new home with an open and spacious modern floor plan and high-quality craftsmanship. Boasting four bedrooms with three baths on a private 8, 400 square foot lot, this home is a one-of-a-kind find! Open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. More info.
3876 Oriole Ct, Dumfries, VA 22025

3876 Oriole Ct, Dumfries, VA 22025

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1: Perfect family home in Montclair Community with 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms. Pull up to your corner lot with a side load 2 car garage & large front porch! This home boasts with pride of ownership, has been freshly painted. Come see for yourself. The Montclair community offers a wide array of conveniences and amenities. Shopping centers at each entrance , Schools & library in the community, Lake, Pools, athletic courts, playgrounds, daycare. More info.
3494 Cornice Pl, Woodbridge, VA 22192

3494 Cornice Pl, Woodbridge, VA 22192

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, March 7: Single family home in the heart of sought after Lake Ridge community! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, oversized 2 car garage with storage area, concrete driveway with upscale flagstone walkway to front entrance. Fenced in rear yard with covered deck and new ceiling fan/light fixture is great for relaxing after a long day or entertaining guests. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood floors, stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops, pantry, kitchen. More info.
9300 S Whitt Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111

9300 S Whitt Dr, Manassas Park, VA 20111

1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29, March 1: Welcome to this beautiful home in Blooms Crossings, a community located between Manassas Park and Clifton. Location, location, location, Minutes from the VRE, Rt 28 and I- 66. Schools within walking distance. This home is full of natural light and feature over 3000 Sq Ft of space. Feel at home the minute you step in. The kitchen and family room combination makes the perfect area for family gathers and entertainment. More info.
6567 Bullen Bluff Ter, Gainesville, VA 20155

6567 Bullen Bluff Ter, Gainesville, VA 20155

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1: Over 2000 finished square feet on one level. Lots of room and light. Stainless appliances, New roof (2018), new hardwood (2019), new carpet (Feb 2020), fireplace. Formal living room, Family room off kitchen, separate dining area, fireplace, plantation shutters, and an office/study area. Deck backs to common area. Single family feel in an attached home. Enjoy all that Heritage Hunt has to offer!!...walk to clubhouse. More info.
315 Orchard Ct NW, Vienna, VA 22180

315 Orchard Ct NW, Vienna, VA 22180

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29: Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial on a cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Town of Vienna. All new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, new lighting, fresh paint and granite countertops. Master bathroom features quartz and a beautiful freestanding soaking tub. Updates include HardiePlank siding, Pella windows, roof and garage doors. Private yard with spacious screened in porch and patio for grilling. More info.

MORE HOMES ON THE MARKET

7 top homes for sale in McLean

7 top homes for sale in McLean

Northern Virginia's real estate market includes a wide variety of options. Some homebuyers are seeking condos with easy commutes, while others…

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.