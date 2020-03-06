Each weekend, signs go up across Northern Virginia as new homes hit the market and potential buyers get a chance to step inside for a look.

3717 Merrimac Trail, Annandale, VA 22004

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7: This spacious, updated single-family home is ideally located at the end of a quiet cul de sac just inside theBeltway, minutes from 66, 50, and 495 and a short drive to Dunn Loring metro. Excellent Fairfax Countyschools, and close to restaurants, entertainment, and shopping at Mosaic District. Numerous external improvements made in 2019 and 2020, including new roofing, CedarBoard siding, and gutters with gutter guards. The home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, newer appliances, and fresh paint. Private, wooded backyard with multi-level deck perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Enormous master suite includes a separate sitting room and cedar walk-in closet. Large bedrooms perfect for families or hosting guests. Eat-in kitchen with wooded view flows into large family room with wood burning fireplace. More info.
4100 Sulgrave Drive ALEXANDRIA VA 22309

2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Totally remodeled single family home on half a re lot. Fenced rear yard, four bedrooms, two and half baths, fireplace and patio. Wood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, newer roof. Nice house. The homes rests on one of the five farms of Mount Vernon, Estate of our first President George Washington. Registered by Neighborhood Friends of Historic Mount Vernon. Come on out and take a look! More info.
414 Park Ave. Falls Church, VA 22046

2-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8: Falls Church City premiere townhome development- just blocks to W&OD trail, shops, restaurants, grocery, farmers market, community center, city park, library, dry cleaners, doctors, etc.! Your car can stay parked in the two-car garage or on the two-car paver parking pad. 3,398 SF, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and two extra rooms currently used as guest bedrooms. Exceptional all-brick construction, beautiful Georgetown-style patio, extraordinary custom wood trim, sound-mitigating poured concrete between units, newly updated bathrooms, newer Pella windows, 2 natural gas fireplaces, architectural shingles, new hot water heater and furnace, dual zoned HVAC, heated owners bathroom floors, beautiful Karastan carpet, and much more! The quality of the Park Place Townhomes is unmatched. More info.
1802 Cedar Cove Way # 201, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome style condo just minutes from 95!! Sunny and spacious open concept layout with a large family and dining room featuring a 3 sided fireplace that leads into the gourmet kitchen with granite counters. 3 generous sized bedrooms with ample closets for storage including a private master retreat with private en-suite bath. Ample parking with a 1 car garage. Fantastic location just off the Prince William County Pkwy and only minutes to 95. Easy access to many shopping, dining and entertainment options! More info.
8313 Tillett Loop, Manassas, VA 20110

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Won't last long! Nestled in highly sought after Sumner Lake, this turn-key home is extensively renovated and shows like a model. Elegant kitchen features an island, new stainless appliances, modern counters and fixtures. Full hardwood, designer flooring throughout the main floor with upgraded carpet upstairs. Double porch/balcony. Abundance of natural light that floods through its large windows, which provide a beautiful view of lake and trees. Stunning stone-surround fireplace. The extra large deck is a perfect space to entertain your guests! Spacious master bedroom features sitting area, luxury master ensuite w/ travertine tile, and 2 side-by-side walk-in closets. More info.
505 E Creek Ct, Vienna, VA 22180

1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8: Offers will be accepted until noon on 3/9/2020. 4000+ TOTAL FINISHED SQFT! Welcome to this lovely, move-in ready, brick-front colonial located in highly sought-after Northeast Vienna. The freshly updated home is situated in the quiet East Creek development near three parks, numerous near-by services and a stone's throw from Westwood Country Club's beautiful golf course. Offering a two-car garage, this home is not only immaculate but has been maintained with a variety of updates and upgrades that demonstrate true pride of ownership. Attention to detail is abundantly obvious as you move through the home: Gleaming hardwood floors, new carpet, and fresh paint are welcoming throughout. More info.

