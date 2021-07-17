Melanie Day of Keller Williams Realty Outer Banks announced Tuesday the historic list price of 101 Station One Lane, “A Welcome Respite”, the premier luxury oceanfront estate located on the Currituck Outer Banks.
At $11 million, the 11,000 square foot home with its ocean to sound panoramic views, 250 feet of private beach, nine spacious bedrooms plus en suite bathrooms, and generous indoor and outdoor living space is now the highest-listed home in the history of the Outer Banks according to the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS®.
“‘A Welcome Respite’ is an exclusive, rare and spectacular property,” said Day. “The estate is the perfect retreat for those seeking privacy and adventure surrounded by the unmatched natural beauty in the heart of North Carolina’s Outer Banks."
“A Welcome Respite” is a remarkable oceanfront property that is highly distinctive on the Outer Banks. Nestled in historic, scenic Corolla, the private estate offers rare, unencumbered sunrise to sunset vistas allowing owners or visitors to take in the full natural beauty of the Atlantic Ocean to the east and Currituck Sound to the west.
In addition to the nine sizable bedrooms - each with its own en suite bathroom - spread across three levels, the home includes a remarkable open-concept living area centered around an expansive great room where huge windows overlook the ocean.
The home’s large dining room faces the Currituck Sound, and a thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchen with dual ovens, two dishwashers and three full-sized refrigerators allows for stellar home cooked meals. Additional benefits of the living space include:
- a home theater room that seats more than 10 people;
- two gas fireplaces;
- a sauna with room for six people;
- a recreational room with a pool table, foosball table and table shuffleboard;
- a sun room;
- an elevator to easily move between the three floors;
- and a spacious two-car garage.
“A Welcome Respite” is a self-contained oasis surrounded by professional, spectacular landscaping that effortlessly combines with the natural surroundings. Outside the home one can enjoy the invigorating, mild Outer Banks coastal weather on the modern Ipe wood and cable-railed decks that wrap around the home for 360 degrees of unobstructed views.
Just below the decks rests a pristine salt water pool and poolside wet bar complete with a refrigerator, ice maker, sink and television. For days when the sand and waves come calling, a private walkway provides special, direct access to a rarity on the Carolina coast - 250 feet of personal coastline.
Also outdoors is a private five-hole putting green, a luxury outdoor fire pit and relaxing screened-in porch.
The neighboring area offers a wealth of unique opportunities to explore. Just across the street - North Carolina’s famous Highway 12 - lies the Pine Island Audubon Preserve - a natural hidden treasure offering a spectacular 2.5 mile nature trail of evergreen maritime forests and the Currituck Sound’s shallow brackish water filled with various wildlife and waterfowl.
Nine miles north is the quaint village of Corolla with shops, restaurants, public beach access, the historic Currituck Beach Lighthouse, the Whalehead Club, and the unique wild horse population.
Seven miles south is the award-winning Town of Duck offering a stunning soundfront boardwalk that links together excellent restaurants and eclectic shops, and intertwines a scenic mile-long stretch of marshes, wildlife and forests of the sound.
For more details about the property click [HERE].
