Look beyond the major (and widely expected) year-over-year sales declines in April and May, and a somewhat more optimistic view of the local real-estate market comes into play.
“Purchase contracts, for the first time since March, are actually trending ahead of where we were this time last year,” Ryan Conrad, CEO of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, said last week. “There is a pent-up demand.”
But those who are hopping into the market are finding inventory further constrained, as many prospective sellers kept their properties off the market in recent months. Available inventory at the end of May was down 32 percent from a year before, with new listings coming onto the market during the month down 35 percent.
“This reduction in available homes for sale was consistent across Arlington, Fairfax and Alexandria,” said Nicholas Lagos, NVAR’s 2020 chairman and an associate broker with Century 21 New Millennium in Arlington.
Lagos said it is expected that inventory will increase as government-imposed lockdown orders are loosened. Whether an increased inventory will keep track with a larger number of post-COVID prospective purchasers remains an open question.
“One thing that has not diminished as a result of COVID-19 is the need for housing,” Lagos said.
Just as certain: The region’s Realtors are not just hoping for a major rebound, but are gearing up for one.
“We’ve seen a noticeable increase in member traffic in our Realtor Shop, with agents purchasing lockboxes and other showing- and listing-related items,” Conrad said. “Call volume has also been high, with the type of inquiries that we typically see in a normal spring market.”
The number of transactions going to closing in May was down by nearly a third compared to a year before. That is probably no surprise, as many of these transactions began and concluded during the period, starting in early March, that included the arrival of COVID-19 and its economic impact across the region.
According to NVAR, regional year-over-year sales were down 31.9 percent to 1,622. Among the largest regional jurisdictions, sales were down 30 percent in Fairfax County, 35 percent in Arlington and 41 percent in Alexandria. The cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, which have far fewer sales each month, showed declines.
The average sales price of all properties that went to closing across the region in May stood at $641,002, up 2.3 percent from a year before. Increases were posted in Fairfax (up 3.1 percent to $629,757), Arlington (up 2.1 percent to $727,872) and Alexandria (up 2.6 percent to $612,917).
Falls Church (down 9 percent to $850,656) and the city of Fairfax (down 3.3 percent to $600,977) headed the other direction, although the median (as opposed to average) sales price of $600,000 in the city of Fairfax posted a 5.7-percent increase.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For full data, see the Website at www.nvar.com/marketstats.
