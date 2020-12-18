Buying a home in one jurisdiction in the region could cost you twice as much, or more, on a per-square-foot basis than in another.
But one thing is certain: Just about every home-buyer is paying more per square foot in 2020 than they were in 2019.
Each of the nine largest jurisdictions in the Washington area has posted year-over-year increases in per-square-foot costs for the 11-month period from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, according to figures from MarketStats by ShowingTime as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
The District of Columbia led all parts of the region; its average per-square-foot cost of $508 was not only up 4 percent from the same period in 2019, but led second-place Arlington by 12 percent.
Arlington ($454, up from $435) and Alexandria ($400, up from $369) were the only other two major jurisdictions to break the $400 barrier in the region. Among others:
• The average per-square-foot sales price of $392 in Falls Church was up from $379 a year before.
• The average $292 in Fairfax County was up from $279.
• The average $212 in Loudoun County was up from $200.
• The average $195 in Prince George’s County was up from $181.
• The average $178 in Prince William County was up from $168.
Across the entire Mid-Atlantic region, the average per-square-foot sales price of $189 for the first 11 months of 2020 was up from $179 a year before.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
