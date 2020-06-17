Home-sellers across the local region have been getting more, on a per-square-foot basis, for their homes than they were a year ago, according to new regional data.
The six largest Northern Virginia jurisdictions all were in positive territory for the first five months of the year in average price per square foot, according to data from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Among Northern Virginia jurisdictions, the highest average sales price on a per-square-foot basis from Jan. 1 to May 31 was reported in Arlington at $452, up 5.1 percent from $430 a year before.
Going down the list, Falls Church reported an increase of 1.9 percent to $386; Alexandria rose 3.2 percent to $382; Fairfax County grew 3.2 percent to $288; Loudoun County saw a boost of 5.6 percent to $209; and Prince William County grew 3.6 percent to $173.
Across the metropolitan area, the District of Columbia posted the highest year-to-date average sales price at $493, up a fraction of a percent from $489 during the same period in 2019.
Looking at May alone, year-over-year average sales prices were up in the District of Columbia, Loudoun and Prince William. Falls Church saw an 8.6 percent dip, while Arlington, Fairfax County and Alexandria all saw slight, almost negligible declines.
