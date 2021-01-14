[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Local home-buyers may have been paying different prices based on location in 2020, but nearly all were paying more, on a per-square-foot basis, than they would have in 2019.
All major jurisdictions around the Washington area reported 2020 year-over-year increases in the median sales price per square foot, based on figures compiled by the Sun Gazette from data reported Jan. 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Leading the pack was the District of Columbia, where half of homes sold for more than the median of $509 per square foot in 2020, and half for less. That’s up 4.5 percent from the median of $487 in the city in 2019.
Spots two through five in the ranking came from Northern Virginia jurisdictions:
• Arlington’s median per-square-foot sales price of $453 was up 4.1 percent from $435 in 2019.
• The median sales price of $405 in Alexandria was up 9.2 percent from $371.
• The median sales price of $393 in Falls Church was up 3.2 percent from $381.
• The median sales price of $293 in Fairfax County was up 5 percent from $279.
Rounding out the pack were a pair of Maryland and pair of Northern Virginia jurisdictions, alternating back and forth:
• The median sales price of $253 in Montgomery County was up 2.9 percent from $246.
• The median sales price of $214 in Loudoun County was up 6.5 percent from $201.
• The median sales price of $196 in Prince George’s County was up 8.3 percent to $181.
• The median sales price of $179 in Prince William County was up 5.9 percent from $169.
