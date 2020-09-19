Homeowners across the region were getting more, on a per-square-foot basis, for their properties during the first eight months of the year compared to 2019, according to new data.
Each of the five major jurisdictions in Northern Virginia saw boosts in average sales price per square foot in the January-to-August timeframe, according to data reported in mid-September by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
As always, the average varied significantly by locality:
• The average per-square-foot cost of homes sold in Arlington was $453, up from $434 during the same period in 2019.
• The average cost in Alexandria ($396) was up from $368.
• The average cost in Falls Church ($393) was up from $374.
• The average cost in Fairfax County ($289) was up from $279.
• The average cost in Loudoun County ($209) was up from $198.
• The average cost in Prince William County ($175) was up from $168.
(Figures represent all kinds of homes: single-family, attached and condominium.)
Across the region, the highest per-square-foot cost for the first eight months of the year was turned in by the District of Columbia at $499, up from $488.
In the Maryland suburbs, the per-square-foot cost rose from $247 to $251 in Montgomery County and from $181 to $190 in Prince George’s County.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.