Not only are home prices on the rise across the Washington area; the average cost on a per-square-foot basis continues to grow, too.
And the disparity among various jurisdictions is striking, with per-sqare-foot costs in some jurisdictions two or more times as much than in others.
Across the region, the District of Columbia saw the highest average sales price per square foot for the first nine months of the year at $504, up 3.1 percent from $489 during the same period in 2019.
In Virginia, Arlington led the pack, with its average per-square-foot cost of $455 up 4.4 percent from $436. It was the only jurisdiction in Northern Virginia, or the rest of the commonwealth for that matter, to top $400 during the reporting period.
(Figures come from MarketStats by ShowingTime, as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.)
Elsewhere in Northern Virginia:
• The average per-square-foot cost in Alexandria was $395, up 7.3 percent from $368 during the first nine months of 2019.
• The average cost in Falls Church was $394, up 5.1 percent from $375.
• The average cost in Fairfax County was $291, up 3.9 percent from $280.
• The average cost in Loudoun County was $211, up 5.5 percent from $169.
• The average cost in Prince William County was $176, up 4.1 percent from $169.
In Maryland, Montgomery County posted an average per-square-foot cost of $251 for the first three quarters of the year, up 1.2 percent from $248, and Prince George’s County reported an average cost of $192, up 5.5 percent from $182.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
Most jurisdictions have been and are addicted to growth-for-the-sake-of-growth, with little or no planning for the future. Next big thing (already occurring) will be parks repurposed for schools and streets and sidewalks repurposed for parks with riding personal mobility vehicles becoming the primary form of recreation, together with running. Urbanized suburbs will become expensive messes and political tribalism will continue at all levels of government.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.