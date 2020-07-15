Home-buyers in Prince William County were able to get nearly three times as much house, on a per-square-foot basis, as those in Arlington County last month, and buyers in all jurisdictions across the local region were paying more, on average, for every square foot of home they purchased.
Arlington led the pack in June with an average per-square-foot cost of $460, according to data from MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Arlington’s total was up 3.8 percent from June 2019, and was followed by Falls Church at $424 per square foot (up 16.5 percent), Alexandria at $399 (up 11.8 percent), Fairfax County at $286 (up 2.9 percent), Loudoun County at $210 (up 5.5 percent) and Prince William County at $175 (up 4.2 percent).
For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.