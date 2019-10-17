Most home-buyers across Northern Virginia have been getting more for their money in 2019 than 2018, according to new data.
In every major jurisdiction of the local area, the median per-square-foot price for housing for the January-through-September period declined, in many cases by double digits, according to new figures reported Oct. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Arlington led all local jurisdictions for the nine-month period, but its median per-square-foot cost of $436 was down 6.8 percent from $468. The negativity continued throughout the area:
• The median per-square-foot cost in the city of Falls Church was $375, down 13.2 percent from $432.
• The median cost in Alexandria was $368, down 5.4 percent from $389.
• The median cost in Fairfax County was $280, down 11.7 percent from $317.
• The median cost in Loudoun County was $200, down 11.1 percent from $225.
• The median cost in Prince William County was $169, down 20.3 percent from $212.
• The median cost in Stafford County was $145, down 16.7 percent from $174.
Even in the District of Columbia, whose per-square-foot topped all local jurisdictions, the median of $489 was down, falling 8.4 percent from $534 a year before..
The average per-square-foot cost, which calculates the data differently, also was down across the region from 2018.
