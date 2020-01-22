Per-square-foot sales prices up across regional homes market

Homes that sold across Arlington in 2019 garnered more on a per-square-foot basis than any other suburban jurisdiction in the local area, according to new data.
The figures also show that, with the exception of the District of Columbia, major localities in the Washington area saw increases in sales prices per square foot.
At $435, Arlington’s average per-square-foot sales price for 2019 was up 9.3 percent from $398 a year before, based on figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
No other jurisdiction was in the ballpark; Falls Church finished second at $381 per square foot, up 4.4 percent from $365, and Alexandria was third in the ranking at $371, up 7.5 percent from $345.
(The District of Columbia led not only the Washington region but the Mid-Atlantic as well, although its average per-square-foot cost of $487 was down 2.4 percent from $499 in 2018).
Also in the running:
• The average per-square-foot price for Fairfax County in 2019 was $279, up 8.1 percent from $258.
• The average price for Montgomery County of $246 was up 4.7 percent from $235.
• The average price for Loudoun County of $201 was up 5.2 percent from $191.
• The average price for Prince George’s County of $181 was up 12.4 percent from $161.
• The average price for Fauquier County of $181 was up 7.7 percent from $168.
• The average price for Prince William county was $169, up 3.7 percent from $163.
For the Mid-Atlantic region – stretching from Virginia to New Jersey – as a whole, the average per-square-foot price of $179 for 2019 was up 5.9 percent from $169 in 2018.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. 2019 figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
