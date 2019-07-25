Everything’s bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. But when it comes to housing, it is homeowners in the Northeast who like ’em big, according to new data.
Eleven percent of all single-family properties constructed in 2018 in the Northeast had interior space of 4,000 square feet or more, according to new data from the Census Bureau. That’s significantly higher than in other parts of the country.
Nationally in 2018, the median size of a new single-family home was 2,435 square feet. When it came to large (4,000 square feet or more) houses, the Northeast was trailed by the South (8 percent of all houses built in that area), the Midwest (7 percent) and the West (6 percent).
In each corner of the country, the percentage of bigger homes in 2018 was down from a year before and off from record highs, which were 14 percent in the Northeast (set in 2016), 12 percent in the South (2014 and 2015) and 9 percent in the Midwest (2015). In the West, new homes topping 4,000 square feet never have surpassed 8 percent of total sales.
The bigger-is-better mantra has grown over the past two decades. Back in 1999, only 4 percent of single-family homes constructed nationally were more than 4,000 square feet, compared to 13 percent of homes with 1,400 square feet or less. Nowadays, the trend is reversed: more than twice as many big houses are built than those in the smallest category. In the Northeast, South and West, the ratio now is nearly 3-to-1, although among more modest Midwesterners, it’s more evenly balanced.
In all areas of the country, mid-sized homes remain the norm.
Data come from sampling conducted by the Census Bureau. For complete data, see the Website at https://www.census.gov/construction/chars.
Nationally in 2018, 41 percent of single-family homes were one story tall, 53 percent were two stories and 5 percent were three or more stories. The Northeast was more likely to have two-story homes (75 percent of all construction in that area) than other areas of the country, where two-story homes accounted for about half of all construction.
The Northeast (13 percent) was the geographic area where it was most likely to see new construction of three or more stories. Elsewhere, it was 6 percent (West), 5 percent (South) and 2 percent (Midwest).
Over the past 15 years nationally, the percentage of one-story and two-story homes has stayed relatively stable, while the number of taller homes, while rare, has bumped up.
The median sales price of new single-family homes sold in 2018 was $326,400, while the average sales price was $385,000, according to data.
Only 12 percent of new single-family homes sold for $200,000 or less in 2018, down from 54 percent in 2002, while 19 percent sold for $500,000 or more in 2018, up from 4 percent. The Northeast had by far the largest percentage of homes selling for a half-million dollars or more in 2018, at 47 percent, with the West at 29 percent, the South at 12 percent and the Midwest at 11 percent.
