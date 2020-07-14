The Washington region’s real-estate market may not be out of the woods yet, but June sales data show significant resilience as the area battles back from the impacts of COVID-19 and government-mandated economic shutdowns.
Sales volume across the region was down just 10.3 percent from a year before (to 4,843 transactions), which in ordinary times would be nothing to cheer, but given the current situation – and when combined with other relevant data – suggests that market is primed for a solid summer rebound.
Perhaps most importantly: New pending-home sales in June were at their highest for that month in more than a decade, and limited inventory helped push the region’s median sales price to new heights.
The result is a market in the midst of a “resurgence,” according to MarketStats by ShowingTime, which on July 14 reported sales data based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
(Figures represent market activity in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
“June saw the D.C. metro real-estate market continue its record-setting comeback from the early COVID market of the spring,” said Chris Finnegan, chief marketing and communications officer at Bright MLS.
Year-over-year home sales were down in most parts of the region, with the exception of Prince George’s County, where they rose nearly 2 percent, and the small city of Fairfax, where they were up 2.5 percent. Both Fairfax and Arlington counties saw year-over-year declines of about 14.5 percent, while Alexandra was down 6 percent and the District of Columbia was off 9 percent.
But that is looking backward – looking forward, nearly all jurisdictions (except Prince George’s) recorded year-over-year increases in pending-sales activity, up 4.7 percent across the region and suggesting that pent-up demand is being satisfied now that the region appears to have seen the worst, at least of a first wave, of COVID-19.
The median sales price of $505,000 for the region in June was up 3.1 percent from a year before, in part due to the ongoing dearth of available inventory. Single-family and townhouse prices were particularly strong.
Locally, Arlington’s median sales price of $660,000 was up 16.7 percent from a year before, while the $590,000 median in Fairfax County was up 4.4 percent.
Across the region, the median sales price for single-family homes stood at $632,300, with townhouses at $481,900 and condominiums at $338,500.
Homes that went to closing in June spent a median nine days between listing and ratified sales contract, an improvement of one day from a year before and the best June since before the 2008-09 recession.
Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County had even a more brisk pace (six or seven days) while the District of Columbia and Maryland localities took a little longer.
There were 8,504 homes on the market regionally at the end of June, nearly one-third fewer than a year before. In urban-core areas, however – Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria and the District of Columbia – homes coming onto the market in June were up substantially, as sellers decided to hop off the fence and test what the market will bear.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
