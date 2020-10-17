The National Association of Realtors has launched “NAR en Español,” a fully-Spanish-language subsite to the association’s main Webpage, nar.realtor.
As its Spanish-speaking membership continues to rise at a historic pace, the group’s NAR en Español initiative has since 2018 helped local and global members leverage their Realtor affiliation while facilitating various networking and educational resources for Spanish-speaking Realtors.
“Adding content and resources in Spanish will help us increase NAR brand recognition and support among Realtor members and consumers both domestically and around the world,” said Alejandro Escudero, NAR’s manager of global alliances and business development.
“And by ensuring many of the great resources NAR produces for its members are also available in Spanish, the ‘NAR en Español’ platform will help us to continue engaging and educating our Spanish-speaking stakeholders,” Escudero said.
Most recently, a component of NAR’s “Right Tools, Right Now” program has focused on ensuring local and global Spanish-speaking Realtors and bilateral partners are aware of and have access to the resources NAR provided its members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NAR en Español maintains a significant focus on member-education initiatives, last summer hosting over 300 students from 15 countries for two fully “virtual” Accredited Buyer Representative and Seller Representative Specialist courses, held in Spanish.
“NAR is committed to elevating our members’ levels of professionalism, and we know that increasing and enhancing educational opportunities is one of the best ways to get there,” said NAR Vice President of Association Affairs Mabél Guzmán. “These courses are not only critical toward understanding the latest trends and changes within our industry, but also a fantastic way to build relationships and grow our Realtor networks.”
“In addition, much of this content will help provide a positive real-estate experience for Hispanic buyers and sellers, a rapidly growing segment of our industry,” Guzmán said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.