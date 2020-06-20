Building and maintaining relationships is a key to long-term success in the real-estate world. The Sun Gazette checked in with some top professionals in the area to get their insights into the relationship-building process.
Lilian Jorgenson, Long & Foster: “I think an honest relationship with your client to tell them how our business works. Both of you having the same goal of finding the perfect house to buy, and keeping your relationship during often a lengthy period trying to sell their home. Relationships should include mutual trust and understanding and then follow-through. Remember why you are in the real-estate business, always.”
Mark Middendorf, Long & Foster: “Follow up with clients even after settlement, letting them know you are there if they need anything. Stay on top of the little things, let them know you are always available and respond quickly. Don’t let them feel abandoned. I tell my clients right up front we are in this for life.”
Betsy Twigg, McEnearney Associates: “It’s the way I’ve been doing things for years. I send out my famous list of contractors for everything, and tell clients if they need more information about any of them, or anything, to call me. If you need a squirrel out of an attic or a snake out of a basement, I have someone for that. That list is responsible for a lot of my business.”
Dean Yeonas, Yeonas and Shafran Real Estate: “When advising in a business capacity, it’s about setting realistic and appropriate expectations right from the start, and how do you get to the finish line that is a win-win for your client. Be truthful, honest and ethical, speak in clear terms and have no agenda but what’s best for them.”
Laurie Mensing, Long & Foster: “The only way is honesty, integrity, sincerity. Period!”
Rob Ferguson, Re/Max Allegiance: “A lot of it is setting yourself up from the very beginning by being an expert resource and consultant and giving good advice. It’s important to be an all-around consultant about homes and everything about real estate, like who to call to redo your floors or to do painting.”
Dee Murphy, Compass: “Everyone should have a trusted circle of advisers for every part of their lives. Real estate is no different. My clients know they can call me with questions about the market or referrals for service providers. Those calls are one of the most rewarding parts of my job.”
Eli Tucker, Eli Residential Group: “Having a meaningful impact on their real-estate transaction by providing recognizable value/expertise is the best way to establish a long-term relationship.”
Karen Briscoe, HRC Realty Group, Keller Williams: “When you take care of people, they take care of you. We are in the business of helping and serving people, so when they see that, they feel that. We have many friends as clients. I find, being friends with clients makes relationships so much deeper.”
Jack Shafran, Yeonas and Shafran Real Estate: “Have consistent communication in a form that is best for the client, mixing in personal visits and mailed handwritten notes is helpful. Provide the client information that they might not find on their own. Reinforce, with the client, that you are working in their best interest. Be punctual with time commitments and meeting times.”
Dawn Wilson, TTR Sotheby’s International: “During the transaction, I am with my clients every step of the way and go the extra mile. After the transaction, my clients know they can reach out to me for their ongoing needs, whether housing-related or not. I am a resource for them for recommendations to help them as property owners as well as with regard to personal and professional issues, and advising and helping them through positive moments and tragedies. Over the years, I have celebrated many special events and provided support to causes that are important to them. My clients know they can reach me when they need me, and I will always try to help.”
Casey Samson, Samson Properties: “Sell their home in a timely manner for top dollar. Find them a home they love and negotiate the best deal. Keep in touch via Facebook, newsletters, social events and personal contact. In other words, do a great job and stay in touch.”
Carol Temple, Caldwell Banker: “Be genuine, always. Treat the client’s transaction as though it were your own. Never suggest that the buyer/seller client do something that you would not do. If there is ever bad news, deliver it immediately, as “bad news does not get better by waiting.” Trust between Realtor and client is paramount. Make sure you earn it.”
Casey Margenau, Casey Margenau Fine Homes & Estates: “When you educate a customer and explain the process, they remember that. I have a substantial amount of customers who call after 20 years, because you have built trust with your clients. I treat their money better than my own and look out for them for the long run.”
Jean Beatty, McEnearney Associates: “Being communicative, knowledgeable and honest in all of your transactions. A Realtor is not just someone who helps you buy or sell your home, she is the point of contact for all home-related queries. A Realtor’s services do not end at closing. A great Realtor can provide you with recommendations for everything from getting a bat out of your chimney to clean-out services when you downsize. If your Realtor has these three qualities, you can be secure in the knowledge that you will always have an expert on hand when you need one.”
Joan Stansfield, Keller Williams: “Our goal is always to become your Realtors for life. So, long-term relationships and referrals result from how we make our clients feel throughout the transaction, and far beyond. It starts with listening to their needs, getting to know them and putting their interests in front of our own, and treating them like family, or better. ‘Spoiling clients every day’ is our slogan, and we mean it.”
Joy Deevy, Compass: “First earn their trust, communicate with them consistently, provide value to them, and most importantly, respond to every concern or need. Clients want to know that you care and they want to feel special. Real estate is a business based on human connection, and your clients can become some of your closest friends.”
Craig Mastrangelo, Compass: “The best way is through providing value. This can take various forms: professional value (periodic mailings/communications about their home’s value and/or neighborhood’s value, constantly promoting your experience and knowledge); personal value (organizing group client events or one-on-one’s like going to a local sporting event, personal mailings highlighting birthdays, anniversaries, in which the clients get to know you better, and also as a result of your interactions and/or offerings) and intrinsic value (based on your collective interactions with your past clientele) they believe, themselves, in your value as a professional real-estate agent, and thus, trust your ability to meet their needs and have their best interest at heart.”
Ann Wilson, Keller Williams: “During and after the transaction, we consistently provide information on the local real-estate market, tips on owning and maintaining a home, local activities to participate in and more. Our clients know they can contact us with any questions long after purchasing or selling their home – whether they need a trusted contractor or repairman recommendation, questions answered about the local schools, or opinions about the best upgrades to make to their home. We also love to drop a little gift in the mail, send a card, or offer them a Thanksgiving pie to remind them we’re always here for them.”
Dave Adams, Coldwell Banker: “Right from the beginning, be honest with them and provide outstanding customer service. We stay in touch with all our clients, sending them birthday wishes, magazine subscriptions, and delivering homemade breads or pies over the holidays.”
Craig Burns, Keller Williams: “Authenticity, honesty, expertise, communication, and good listening skills while remaining focused on what the client is wanting/needing is best. Outgiving the other side in a relationship, by constantly adding value, ensures a healthy and positive long-term client/Realtor relationship.”
Natalie Roy, Keller Williams: “Work hard on their behalf during the process and make sure your clients are satisfied with the results. Follow up and offer assistance. A real-estate agent’s job is not done at closing. Continue to communicate and offer real-estate and relevant community information. Invite clients to private and public events. During these challenging times, volunteering with non-profit groups offering vital services, such as food banks and shelters, helps forge long-term bonds. More importantly, efforts like these give back to the community.”
Mike Highman, Acquest Realty: “As in any type of relationship, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all mold, and so is the case that involves real-estate transaction relationships. Client bases can vary from total cold calls via signage, Website and referrals, to very close warm friends and extended family members. The cold-call client base starts out with following up on the transaction that just occurred, and then producing monthly correspondence that hopefully turns into a warm long-term relationship. What works for one individual may not work for another. Every real-estate transaction has its own chemistry, just like people relationships.”
Steve Wydler, Wydler Brothers: “I believe the essential ways to build a long-term relationship are stay in regular contact, demonstrate that I genuinely care about them and provide value. Having a sense of humor doesn’t hurt, either.”
Marybeth Fraser, Keller Williams: “The team builds a community with our clients who we care deeply about. We provide valuable services, like hosting webinars with guest speakers, to provide our clients with information, not related to real estate. We also host special events to enable our clients to network with each other and we help our clients find jobs by tapping into our networks. When they have a need for a specialist, we connect them with our trusted contractors, doctors, decorators, personal trainers or instructors. Everything we do comes from a place of contribution, always focusing on what is in our clients’ best interests.”
Carol Ellickson, TTR Sotheby’s International: “Luckily for me, many of my clients become friends. Before COVID-19, I regularly met with these clients. Now I am meeting some of them for coffee on Zoom. I also had been meeting some clients for game night every other month. I am writing a lot of personal notes to people to see how they are doing. For past and present clients, I am their real-estate resource for life. I also have the added advantage of leaning on my husband, who is a registered architect and attorney.”
Debbie McGuire, Compass: “The best way to build long-term relationships is to really care about the client during the transaction and to anticipate and inform them in advance of things happening. To create lasting relationships, we keep in touch and share their life events, provide resources and market information specific to their street and/or neighborhood.”
Barbara Lewis, Washington Fine Properties: “Clients like relevant real-estate information, such as sales in their new neighborhood. If they moved from out of town, information about community events, etc., is also appreciated while they make the transition. In addition, it is nice to invite clients, as guests, to special events or even just dinner. It is important to learn how they are adjusting to their new surroundings and offer any assistance that they may need.”
Gloria Adams, TTR Sotheby’s International: “Patience is a plus throughout the process. I believe that you need to build trust, educate the client on properties, provide details to questions/contracts, be available when needed, and, after all closed/settled, make sure you stay in touch by providing an item of interest to them monthly. I personally try to have a gathering of all clients and former clients once a year to say thanks.”
Lori Shafran, Yeonas and Shafran Real Estate: “It starts by being authentic. That requires a true desire to get to know your client and their needs while being open and honest. It is important to know more about your client than simply the kind of house they are looking for, but understand their bigger goals and long-range plans. Take the time to hear your client’s concerns. Allow your client to know that you are in their corner. Every fall, right before Thanksgiving, I usually send my recipe for upside-down pumpkin pie. I seek to provide the kind of help and support to my clients that I would like to receive in a valued business relationship.”
