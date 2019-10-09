For years, the Sun Gazette has been asking questions of local real-estate professionals on various topics for the newspaper’s quarterly real-estate guides.
For the fall 2019 guide, we are turning the tables, and asking top agents what question they would ask of their colleagues in the profession, if they had the chance.
The responses were varied. Here you go!
Craig Mastrangelo, Re/Max Allegiance: “What innovation do you think will be the next big thing to disrupt the real estate market? Mobile devices have provided a forum in which consumers can obtain real-estate information directly on their phones via e-mails/texts and phone apps. In what way do you think this proliferation of consumer information will benefit the local real-estate market?”
Karen Briscoe, Huckaby, Briscoe, Conroy Realty Group, Keller Williams: “What indicators do you use for arriving at a list price or helping a seller arrive at a list price? I have a lot of different indicators, but I would like to know of others.”
Dawn Wilson, TTR Sotheby’s International: “How has the announcement about Amazon HQ2 affected how local home sellers and home buyers are thinking and their expectation, and does specific geography or price point make a difference?”
Debbie McGuire, Compass: “What is the average a seller should anticipate spending in renovations and staging to get a home sold? How much does staging make a difference?”
Betsy Twigg, McEnearney Associates: “In a difficult transition, situation or negotiation between agents, why don’t agents return phone calls, texts and e-mails, and why do they unwillingly avoid difficult conversations?”
Laurie Mensing, Long & Foster: “Do you think the real estate market in McLean and Great Falls would benefit from having a mayor and being treated as a township, like Vienna, Falls Church City, Fairfax City and Herndon?”
Mark Middendorf, Long & Foster: “How do you see Amazon impacting the local Northern Virginia market?”
Bill Groom, Buchanan & Groom: “Do you think the real estate industry is moving toward real estate agents being less and less used in a transaction?”
Mike Highman, Acquest Realty: “How willing are you to contractually agree on a listing when the seller is adamant on pricing their property way beyond the market range?”
Jack Shafran, Yeonas and Shafran Real Estate: “Other than their own company, is there another preferred real-estate company they want to work with when there is a cooperating sale?”
David Howell, McEnearney Associates: “Mortgage-interest rates are lower than almost anyone predicted. What impact have these low rates had on prospective buyers? Have you seen an uptick in demand that you can attribute to rates?”
Jennifer Thornett, Washington Fine Properties: “If you could change anything about the real-estate industry and our role as the professionals within it, what would you change and why?”
Archie Harders, Long & Foster: “The real estate business is changing recently because of ease of access via the Internet. What do you see as the most important changes, the biggest disrupters to business as usual? Do these changes help or hurt consumers?”
Casey Samson, Samson Properties: “Other than the internet, what do you think is the most important real-estate technological advancement since George Sharfan created the multiple-listing services?”
Carol Temple, Coldwell Banker: “When the agent on the other side is inexperienced, how do you ensure that the agent’s lack of experience does not adversely affect the transaction? How do you make it a positive experience for the other agent and, most importantly, for your client?”
Barbara Lewis, Washington Fine Properties: “How can we make the real estate industry better for the public and the agents? My answer: Deadlines should be at 6 p.m. on week-days. Having deadlines at 9 p.m., and often on weekends or holidays, are not in the public’s best interest. Important decisions should not be made in the evening. Real estate is not a matter of life and death. [Decisions] should be determined when people are able to think clearly.”
Casey Margenau, Casey Margenau Fine Homes & Estates: “I have other agents ask, what is the reason you are consistently good? My answer to them is you have to be an expert in your business, know the details of the whole market, and get people to want to work with you.”
Craig Burns, Keller Williams: “What do you do to not lose your soul, your health, your personality and your overall sense of well-being?”
Karen Close, Century 21: “What do we need to do as an industry to educate the public to the ‘added value’ we bring to our clients in the home-buying/selling process, as well as through the course of the entire transaction‚ from first look to settlement and beyond?”
Eli Tucker, Eli Residential Group: “What part of the buying or selling transaction do you think represents the best opportunity to add value for your client?”
Lauren, Kivlighan, Northern Virginia Real Estate: “What do you think of ‘private listings’ that are increasingly found on brokerage’s real estate Websites, but not being offered in the multiple-listing, service and how is this affecting our industry as a whole?”
Diane Lewis, Washington Fine Properties: “How do you respond to clients when they ask about the Amazon effect and how it will affect the value of their homes?”
Gloria Adams, TTR Sotheby’s International: “What would be your business plan to price, market, and sell my property quicker and more efficiently than the competitors?”
Carol Ellickson, Sotheby’s International Realty: “Why does the general public see our job – with all its moving parts – as so easy, when in reality it is very challenging?”
Dean Yeonas, Yeonas and Shafran Real Estate: “In this particular case today, does anyone know a buyer for a unique listing [$1,849,000] I’ve had on the market for six months? I’ll take you to dinner at the Palm if you do.”
