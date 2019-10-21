Why does inventory remain so constricted in the Northern Virginia real-estate market? It’s complicated.
“There are lots of reasons,” said Christine Richardson, president of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR), in analyzing September sales data.
The “Amazon effect” – more on that topic later – is one reason, but another is simply that “people are staying in their homes longer,” said Richardson, a Realtor with Weichert in Great Falls.
“According to the National Association of Realtors, people are living in their homes for an average of nine to 10 years now, while it used to be more like five to six years,” she said.
After a somewhat soft sales report in August, September data showed a spark: Home sales across Northern Virginia were up nearly 11 percent from a year before (to 1,578) while average and median sales prices also were up.
(Figures represent data from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.)
But it is a tale of two markets, which brings us back to the Amazon effect (the theory that some homeowners living close to the future “HQ2” in Crystal City are holding onto their homes in hopes of ever-higher sales prices).
Both Arlington and Alexandria – the bull’s-eye of HQ2 territory – saw fewer sales in September from a year before, in part due to inventory that is less than half what it was a year before. In areas further afield in Fairfax and Falls Church, the inventory crunch was less pronounced, but remained a factor.
While still being a sellers’ market, those putting their homes on the market shouldn’t expect an easy-breezy trip to quick profits.
“This is still a very price-sensitive and showing-condition-sensitive market, and listings go stale very quickly if you miss the mark in the beginning,” said Ann Yanagihara, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker in Vienna and member of the NVAR board.
The average sales price of all homes that sold during the month rose 4.7 percent to $600,398, but a chunk of that increase was due to a larger percentage of single-family homes in the overall sales mix.
In fact, increases were concentrated in just one of three legs of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes rose 4.3 percent to $826,092.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, declined 0.5 percent to $425,142.
• The average price of condominiums declined 2.5 percent to $345,348.
Homes did sell briskly, with the average number of days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract standing at 31, down from 55 for homes that went to closing in September 2018.
A total of 159 properties found a buyer for more than $1 million, a decline from 194 a month ago – although that dropoff is mostly related to seasonal sales variations, as the market continues to slow from its normal summertime peak.
NVAR officials suggest that, even though the market is headed into its slower portion of the year, things will not dry up completely.
“Pending sales [in September] are up for the second month in a row, and this signals a promising future,” NVAR CEO Ryan Con
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
(0) comments
