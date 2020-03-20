Nearly half of real-estate professionals surveyed by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) this week said home-buyer interest has decreased in their markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn, a sharp increase from the previous week.
That concern may not translate into a major downward price correction in the short- or long-term, one expert said.
A total of 48 percent of respondents said overall buyer interest was down in the “flash” survey conducted March 16-17. That’s triple the 16 percent in a similar survey a week before.
But that is unlikely to result in huge pice corrections.
“With fewer listings in what’s already a housing-shortage environment, home prices are likely to hold steady,” said NAR chief economic Lawrence Yun. “The temporary softening of the real estate market will likely be followed by a strong rebound once the economic ‘quarantine’ is lifted.”
The decline in overall confidence in the real-estate market was a natural result of an “abundance of caution” among buyers and sellers, Yun said. When the market returns to normal, it will still face a shortfall of properties on the market, “and it’s critical that supply is sufficient to meet pent-up demand,” he said.
Nearly half (45 percent) of those responding to the flash survey said a decline in mortgage-interest rates helped to balance out steep declines in the stock market in the minds of purchases.
The majority of respondents – 61 percent – reported no change in sellers removing homes from the market, although that was down from 81 percent a week before.
