The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has identified 10 markets expected to outperform over the next three to five years.
“Some markets are clearly positioned for exceptional longer-term performance due to their relative housing affordability combined with solid local economic expansion,” said NAR’s chief economist, Lawrence Yun. “Drawing new residents from other states will also further stimulate housing demand in these markets, but this will create upward price pressures as well, especially if demand is not met by increasing supply.”
The trade organization listed the top 10 areas in alphabetical order:
• Charleston, S.C.
• Charlotte, N.C.
• Colorado Springs, Colo.
• Columbus, Ohio.
• Dallas-Fort Worth.
• Fort Collins, Colo.
• Las Vegas.
• Ogden, Utah.
• Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.
• Tampa-St. Petersburg.
NAR identified the top 10 metro areas based on a myriad of factors, including domestic migration, housing affordability for new residents, consistent job growth relative to the national average, population age structure, attractiveness for retirees and home-price appreciation, among other variables.
“Potential buyers in these 10 markets will find conditions especially favorable to purchase a home going into the next decade,” said NAR president Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co. in San Francisco. “The dream of owning a home appears even more attainable for those who move to, or are currently living in, these markets.”
Strong job growth is one factor driving up prices in these markets, with payroll employment rising about 2.5 percent annually in the last three years, higher than the national rate of 1.6 percent. In Ogden, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Raleigh, job growth rose nearly 3 percent.
Movers flock to these markets at higher rates than the average of the 100 largest U.S. metro areas. In Colorado Springs, recent movers accounted for 21 percent of the total population, followed by Fort Collins at 17 percent and Las Vegas at 16 percent.
In most of these metro areas, about half of recent movers who are renting can afford to buy a home in those respective markets when compared to the nation’s 100 largest metro areas. Home-ownership rates in these markets are expected to increase due to the relative affordability.
