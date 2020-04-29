Nearly three in four Realtors currently working with sellers – 74 percent – reported their clients haven’t reduced listing prices to attract buyers, according to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors.
This suggests interested home-sellers are remaining calm and avoiding panic selling during the uncertain economic environment brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the trade organization said.
“Consumers are mostly abiding by stay-in-shelter directives, and it appears the current decline in buyer and seller activity is only temporary, with a majority ready to hit the market in a couple of months,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun. “The housing market faced an inventory shortage before the pandemic. Given that there are even fewer new listings during the pandemic, home sellers are taking a calm approach and appear unwilling to lower prices to attract buyers during the temporary disruptions to the economy.”
NAR’s latest Economic Pulse Flash Survey – conducted April 19-20, 2020 – asked members how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the residential and commercial real estate markets. Several highlights include:
• More than a quarter of Realtors – 27 percent – said they were able to complete nearly all aspects of transactions while respecting social distancing. The most common technology tools used to communicate with clients are e-signatures, social media, messaging apps and virtual tours.
• Residential tenants are facing rent-payment issues, but many delayed payment requests are being accommodated. Forty-seven percent of property managers reported being able to accommodate tenants who cannot pay rent, a six-percent increase from a week ago. Nearly a quarter of individual landlords – 24 percent – said the same, unchanged from a week before.
NAR also has released its 2020 Animal House: Pets in the Home Buying and Selling Process report, which noted that 43 percent of U.S. households would be willing to move to better accommodate their pets, demonstrating that this is a priority among consumers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.