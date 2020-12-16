A spike in COVID cases locally potentially could impact coming results, but otherwise the D.C. region seems primed to end the year on a booming note, real-estate wise.
Median sales prices hit a new record and year-over-year sales were up 30 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 15 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
A total of 4,965 residential properties went to closing across the region last month, up from 3,820 a year ago and the highest for any November in at least a decade.
The booming sales for November bought the year-to-date total to 51,803 – an increase of 1.8 percent during the same 11-month period of 2019, and likely propelling the market to a 2020 sales total that will exceed that of 2019.
(Figures represent market activity in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
Sales for November were up in every component of the region, ranging from an increase of 10 percent in Falls Church to a bump up of nearly 54 percent in Alexandria. For the year-to-date figures, 2020 is now running higher than 2019 in all jurisdictions except Falls Church and Prince George’s County, where it is down slightly.
The median sales price of $500,000 for the month was up from $465,500 a year before, with solid increases posted in all parts of the mix:
• The median sales price of single-family homes stood at $632,100, up from $563,700.
• The median price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was $486,400, up from $451,100.
• The median price of condominiums was $346,400, up from $325,000.
A total of 559 properties went to closing for $1 million or more, compared to 379 in November 2019.
Sellers garnered, on average, 100 percent of listing price – something more normally associated with the summer months – the highest for a November for a decade or more.
Median sales prices across the region ranged from $360,000 in Prince George’s County to $850,000 in Falls Church. While Prince George’s had the lowest overall median price, it set a 10-year best.
The increasing prices seem to continue to encourage homeowners to test the market. A total of 5,038 properties were listed for sale in November, up 23.5-percent from a year before. Property owners in Arlington and Alexandria helped push listings up 67.4 percent and 53.3 percent, respectively, in those jurisdictions.
Where is the market headed? Pending sales (up 17.2 percent, year-over year, regionwide in November) suggest the market will finish strong.
“Moving into December, seasonal declines typical for the holidays are expected, but the market will remain at a record-setting place,” analysis for ShowingTime predicted, while cautioning that rising COVID cases “could influence the market.”
For more, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
