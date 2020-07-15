A combination of COVID fears and shortage of inventory combined to keep home sales across Northern Virginia’s major jurisdictions moderately restrained for the first six months of the year. But sales prices kept moving higher.
A total of 15,917 properties went to closing in the January-to-June timeframe, according to new data from MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Figures represent sales in the five most populous Northern Virginia localities: Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria.
That six-month sales total was down 11.3 percent from the same period in 2019, with the inner suburbs of Arlington (down 18.6 percent) and Alexandria (down 15 percent) seeing the steepest decline, in large measure due to tight inventories limiting choices for prospective purchasers.
The outer suburbs showed smaller drop-off, with sales down 8.3 percent in Prince William and 5.4 percent in Loudoun. Fairfax County, the region’s largest home market and the one that straddles the inner and outer suburbs, was down 13.2 percent to 7,074 sales.
The COVID crisis hit in March and for a brief period shut down the local homes market (although sales already in the pipeline for the most part continued unaffected). After a transition period where buyers, sellers and agents learned to operate in a more health-conscious environment, market activity began to pick back up.
Prices never took a beating, with the median sales prices in all five jurisdictions rising compared to the same period in 2019.
Arlington led the pack at $630,000, up 3.3 percent), followed by Alexandria ($575,000, up 10.6 percent), Fairfax County ($570,988, up 4.3 percent), Loudoun County ($525,924, up 6.2 percent) and Prince William County ($405,000, up 6.6 percent).
The median represents the point at which half of homes sold for more, half for less, and includes all housing types, from condominiums to townhouses to single-family homes.
At both the local and national levels, real-estate professionals are looking at a solid end to the year. Pending-sales data for June in the Washington region suggest buyers are hopping back into the market, and that some homeowners are moving forward with putting their homes on the market.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
