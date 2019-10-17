Regional home sales effectively flat so far in 2019

Total home sales across the D.C. region’s largest jurisdictions were relatively flat for the first nine months of the year, although a number of localities did post healthy gains.
Across the region’s largest locales, a total of 44,607 properties went to closing between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, according to data from MarketStats by ShowingTime as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
That’s up 0.6 percent from the 44,348 transactions during the same period in 2018.
Figures include sales in the District of Columbia; Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland; and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria in Virginia.
In two of the component jurisdictions – Arlington and Alexandria – sales were held back by a dearth of inventory, an impact of the so-called “Amazon effect” that has resulted in some prospective sellers holding their properties off the market in hopes prices will continue to blossom even over the relatively dormant winter period.
Arlington’s 2,158 sales for the first eight months of the year represented a 7.9-percent drop from 2018, while the 1,957 sales in Alexandria were down 7.6 percent from 2,118.
Among other jurisdictions, sales figures were mixed:
• In Fairfax County, the nine-month sales total of 12,630 homes was up 2.9 percent.
• In Montgomery County, the 9,573 transactions were down 0.5 percent.
• In the District of Columbia, the 6,968 sales were up 0.9 percent.
• In Prince William County, the 5,952 sales were up 4.2 percent.
• In Loudoun County, the 5,369 transactions were down 0.1 percent.
