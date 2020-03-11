Come what may over virus fears and economic repercussions, the February real-estate market across the Washington inner core served up solid results as the market transitioned into an early spring.
Home sales across the market were up 13 percent from a year before while median sales prices reported healthy gains as well, according to sales data reported March 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Figures represent sales in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.
Sales for the month totaled 3,244, up 13 percent from a year before, with declines seen only in the relatively small jurisdiction of the city of Fairfax plus as Arlington and Alexandria, where the market continues to grapple with low inventory.
Overall, sales were the highest for any February since the recession, and closings saw a solid bump up from January to February – up 13 percent.
The median sales price of $460,000 for all jurisdictions and all types of properties was up 7.7 percent from a year before, and continued a four-year trend of February year-over-year gains. Montgomery County posted a 10-year high for overall median sales price, as did Prince George’s County, while Arlington posted record highs for the month in the single-family and condo markets.
Those rising prices may be encouraging potential sellers to test the market, as the number of new listings during the month was up 11 percent from a year before, although Arlington continues to have a paucity of properties. (Alexandria, however, which also has been facing inventory shortfalls, saw a double-digit increase in available properties.)
Homes that went to closing in February spend a median 13 days on the market, with single-family homes spending a median 21 days on the market and attached homes a mere nine days before a contract was ratified. By contrast, homes spent a median 57 days on the market in February 2011.
Where is the market headed? The number of pending sales across the region in February stood at 4,829, up 10.3 percent from a year before and the highest for the month in more than a decade. Pending sales generally translate into closed transactions within a month or two.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.